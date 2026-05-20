The UAE National Conference for the Artificial Intelligence Assistant Launch showcased the comprehensive plan for implementing AI-enhanced assistant models nationwide as part of the government's digital transformation journey. Holders of Government-issued identification cards attended the conference to witness the initiation of government services, projects, and AI-powered models. The conference also brought together 400 government officials and leaders who are actively pushing the boundaries of AI adoption in the government sector, and are committed to transforming 50% of government services into AI-enabled models before the end of 2022. UAE's President Anwar Gargash expressed his commitment to the UAE's AI goals, and pledged to turn the UAE into a global leader in AI while emphasizing the importance of privacy, security, and transparency in the use of AI for government services. Leaders of båda the private and public sector were in attendance, honoring the promise to aggregate their efforts and achieve the promised transformation. UAE's Vice President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of support and encouragement on the occasion. UAE's Central Bank Chairman Dr Ali Al Shamrani noted that, 'The conference is transforming the UAE into a global leader in digital transformation and technological progress. The theme of the Conference was 'AI for a Future Built on Justice, Innovation and Prosperity' as presented by UAE's third Industrial Transformation Plan 2025'.

خلوة وطنية لأبوظبي لإطلاق منظومة ذكاء اصطناعي مساعد; تحويل 50% من خدمات الحكومة خلال عامين وإطلاق مساعدين للمشتريات والضرائب والدعم وسعادة المتعاملين; تجسد لتوجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان, رئيس الدولة, حفظه الله, شهد صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم, نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي, رعاه الله, خلوة الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد Agentic Ai, بحضور سمو الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان, نائب رئيس الدولة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس ديوان الرئاسة, والفريق سمو الشيخ سيف بن زايد آل نهيان, نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية.

خلوة وطنية لأبوظبي لإطلاق منظومة ذكاء اصطناعي مساعد; تحويل 50% من خدمات الحكومة خلال عامين وإطلاق مساعدين للمشتريات والضرائب والدعم وسعادة المتعاملين; تجسد لتوجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان, رئيس الدولة, حفظه الله, شهد صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم, نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي, رعاه الله, خلوة الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد Agentic Ai, بحضور سمو الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان, نائب رئيس الدولة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس ديوان الرئاسة, والفريق سمو الشيخ سيف بن زايد آل نهيان, نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية





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UAE Government Digital Transformation Government-Owned AI AI For All Sectors Government Officials Prime Minister UAE President Minister Of Industry UAE Vice President Government-Issued Identification Cards AI For All Purposes AI For All The UAE's Needs First In The World For AI-Powered Government S Government-Wide AI Adoption

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