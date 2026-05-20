SpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, is preparing to launch a new chapter in global transportation history with its ambitious space project. SpaceX aims to develop spaceports worldwide in preparation for its StarShip rocket, which will not only explore space but also transport humans and cargo with incredible speed between continents. The company anticipates reducing intercontinental travel from 10 hours to just 40 minutes, and with it, many carbon-intensive uses of the space industry. SpaceX promises to revolutionize transportation through their plan to provide highly efficient and reliable passenger and cargo shipment services, all through their Absolutes Network.

تستعد شركة "سبيس إكس" لصاحبها إيلون ماسك لفتح فصل جديد في تاريخ النقل العالمي عبر مشروع طموح قد يغير مفهوم السفر تمامًا. تعمل الشركة على تطوير موانئ فضائية حول العالم بالقرب من القارات للتحضير لإطلاق نظام نقل يعتمد على صاروخ "ستار شيب".

سيُمكن هذا الصاروخ من نقل البشر والبضائع في زمن قياسي بين القارات، وذلك دون الحاجة إلى الركود أو البقاء في المريخ. يتوقع المساهمون في الشركة إجراء آلاف عمليات الإطلاق في السنة، ويمكن تقليص رحلات السفر بين القارات من أكثر من 10 ساعات إلى أقل من 40 دقيقة.

تتوقع الشركة العديد من الاستخدامات الكربونية للإطلاق العنيف مع "سبيس إكس": توفير خدمات سفر فائقة السرعة لنقل الركاب والشحن، وتتوقع الشركة أيضًا تطوير الأقمار الصناعية الضخمة الجديدة "ستارلينك" وزيادة مناصبها لاستخدام هذه الأنظمة للبعثات الفضائية والصناعات العسكرية والتجارية والتجارة العابرة للقارات





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Spacex Rocket Spaceports Starship Rocket Global Transportation Ab절ٹوس Network Intercontinental Travel Carbon-Intensive Uses Of The Space Industry

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