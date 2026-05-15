Joint Ministerial Committee Holds Fourth Session in Kazakhstan to Discuss Strengthening Cooperation and Service Delivery

The Fourth Session of the Joint Ministerial Committee between the UAE and Kazakhstan was held in Astana on May 15, 2026, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral consular cooperation and improve service delivery for citizens of both nations.

15 مايو 2026 عقدت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وجمهورية كازاخستان أعمال الدورة الرابعة للجنة القنصلية المشتركة في العاصمة الكازاخستانية أستانا، لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون في المجال القنصلي وتطوير آليات تقديم الخدمات القنصلية لمواطني البلدين الصديقين.

شارف راشد نظر رحمه، مدير إدارة الخدمات القنصلية في وزارة الخارجية، ترأس الجانب الإماراتي في الاجتماع، فيما ترأس الجانب الكازاخستاني عظمات أوبكوف، مدير إدارة الخدمات القنصلية في وزارة خارجية جمهورية كازاخستان. قال راشد نظر رحمه إن دولة الإمارات وكازاخستان تربطهما علاقات ثنائية متينة تقوم على أُسسٍ راسخةٍ من الاحترام المتبادل والتعاون المشترك، مشيرًا إلى أنها شهدت في ظلّ رؤية وتطلعات قيادتي البلدين تطوّرًا ملحوظًا في مختلف القطاعات، بما فيها الاستثمار والطاقة والنقل والتكنولوجيا.

عشَر عorganisationen أوبكوف بما تشهده العلاقات الثنائية بين جمهورية كازاخستان ودولة الإمارات، وأعرب عن اعتزاز بلاده بما تشهده من تطور كبير على مختلف الصُّعد، والحرص المشترك على بناء شراكات استراتيجية مستدامة في شتّى المجالات، بما في ذلك توسيع آفاق التعاون القنصلي، وتطوير آليات العمل المشترك، على نحو يُسهم في تحسين جودة الخدمات المقدَّمة لمواطني البلدين، ويُلبّي احتياجاتهم وتطلعاتهم المستقبلية. وفّر الاجتماع منصةً مناسبةً لمناقشة تيسير إجراءات السفر عبر البوابات الذكية، وتبادل الخبرات وأفضل الممارسات في مجال الخدمات القنصلية الرقمية، واستعراض آليات التعاون القنصلي المشترك.

خلاصةً، يتوقع راشد نظر رحمه أن يُسهم مخرجات الاجتماع ونتائجه في تحقيق مستويات متقدّمة من التكامل والتنسيق القنصلي بين دولة الإمارات وجمهورية كازاخستان، والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدَّمة لمواطني البلدين. فيما أشاد ع opcions أوبكوف بعمق العلاقات الثنائية، واصفًا علاقتهما dreptوية وشاملة، مُعربًا عن اعتزاز بلاده بما تشهده هذه العلاقات من تطور كبير على مختلف الصُّعد، والحرص المشترك على بناء شراكات استراتيجية مستدامة في شتّى المجالات، وذلك في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى تحسين جودة الخدمات المقدَّمة لمواطني البلدين، وتلبية احتياجاتهم وتطلعاتهم المستقبلية.





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Joint Ministerial Committee UAE Kazakhstan Bilateral Consular Cooperation Service Delivery Citizens Of Both Nations

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