A new book by political journalist Florian Tardeve, titled 'The Almost Perfect Couple,' reveals intriguing details about the private life of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, including alleged tensions within the Elysee Palace and the circumstances surrounding a controversial incident involving Macron's wife on a Vietnamese tarmac. The book also delves into the background of the famous incident, where Macron's wife was seen striking her husband, and the alleged involvement of a female Iranian actress named Farshad Faghani, who allegedly sent Macron provocative messages.

كتاب جديد يثير الجدل في فرنسا حول الحياة الخاصة لماكرون وزوجته. كشف كتاب جديد للصحافي السياسي، فلوريان تارديف، بعنوان «الزوجان المثاليان تقريباً»، عن مزاعم مثيرة تتعلق بالحياة الخاصة للرئيس الفرنسي، إيمانويل ماكرون، وزوجته بريجيت ماكرون، إضافة إلى كواليس التوترات التي شهدها قصر الإليزيه، خلال السنوات الماضية.

وقد حقق الكتاب انتشاراً واسعاً في فرنسا، متصدراً قوائم الكتب الأكثر مبيعاً خلال فترة قصيرة من صدوره. خلال مقابلة إذاعية أجراها الكاتب، بمناسبة إطلاق الكتاب الذي أثار جدلاً واسعاً، تحدث عن الخلفيات الحقيقية للحادثة الشهيرة التي ظهرت فيها السيدة الفرنسية الأولى وهي تصفع زوجها أثناء وجودهما في مطار هانوي بفيتنام، في مايو من العام الماضي، وهي الواقعة التي أثارت آنذاك ضجة إعلامية كبيرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام الفرنسية والدولية.

وبحسب ما أورده تارديف، فإن الخلاف بين الزوجين بدأ بعد أن شاهدت السيدة الأولى رسالة على هاتف الرئيس الفرنسي، مُرسَلة من الممثلة الإيرانية، كلشيفته فراهاني، التي قيل إن ماكرون وصفها في رسائله بأنها «جميلة» و«رائعة». ويؤكد الكاتب أن هذه الرسائل كانت سبباً في توتر العلاقة بين الزوجين، قبل أن يتحول الأمر إلى مشادة كلامية على متن الطائرة الرئاسية أثناء زيارتهما الرسمية إلى فيتنام.

وأشار الكاتب إلى أن هذه الحادثة لم تكن الأولى التي شعرت فيها بريجيت ماكرون بالانزعاج من اقتراب نساء أصغر سناً من زوجها، حيث نقل عن أحد المقربين منها أنها لعبت دوراً مباشراً في تسريع طرد متدربة شابّة كانت تعمل داخل قصر الإليزيه. ووفقاً لما ورد في الكتاب، فإن المتدربة، التي تُدعى شهرزاد، وكانت في العشرينات من عمرها، حاولت، بحسب أحد المسؤولين، استخدام الإغراء للحصول على وظيفة داخل الإليزيه، وأضاف المصدر أن السيدة الأولى حرصت على إبعادها عن محيط الرئيس الفرنسي، كما أبعدت لاحقاً مستشارة أخرى بعد سنوات قليلة من تلك الواقعة.

وذكر أحد المقربين من بريجيت ماكرون، لمجلة فرنسية، أن عملية اختيار الموظفين والمستشارين داخل قصر الإليزيه تخضع لتدقيق شديد، وأن المقابلة النهائية تمر أحياناً عبر السيدة الأولى نفسها، نظراً لحساسيتها تجاه هذا النوع من الملفات. واتهم الكاتب فلوريان تارديف، كذلك، بريجيت ماكرون برفض إحدى المرشحات للعمل، بعد أن ألقت نظرة سريعة على هاتف أحد مستشاري الرئيس، حيث قيل إنها علّقت بعبارة: «هذه لن تدخل الإليزيه».

وكان مقطع الفيديو، الذي ظهرت فيه بريجيت ماكرون وهي تدفع أو تصفع زوجها، قد انتشر بشكل واسع، في مايو الماضي، بينما كان الزوجان يستعدان للنزول من الطائرة الرئاسية في فيتنام. وفي ذلك الوقت، قلل الرئيس الفرنسي من أهمية الواقعة، مؤكداً أن الأمر لم يكن سوى «مزاح» أو «مشادة عادية» بينه وبين زوجته. أما تارديف، فقد وصف الحادثة بأنها «موقف زوجي تقليدي»، لكنه عاد ليؤكد أن أصل الخلاف مرتبط بالممثلة كلشيفته فراهاني.

وتُعد فراهاني من أبرز الممثلات الإيرانيات اللواتي حققن شهرة عالمية، حيث ولدت في طهران وتعيش حالياً خارج إيران، بعد رفضها الالتزام بارتداء الحجاب أثناء مشاركاتها السينمائية الدولية. وأصبحت عام 2008 أول ممثلة إيرانية تشارك في فيلم «هوليوودي» منذ الثورة الإيرانية عام 1979، عندما ظهرت إلى جانب ليوناردو دي كابريو في فيلم جسد الأكاذيب للمخرج ريدلي سكوت.

وأكد تارديف، خلال المقابلة الإذاعية، أنه تحقق من جميع المعلومات الواردة في كتابه، مشدداً على أن روايته تستند إلى شهادات ومصادر مقربة من الرئيس الفرنسي. في المقابل، نفى مقربون من بريجيت ماكرون صحة هذه المزاعم بشكل قاطع، مؤكدين لصحيفة فرنسية أن السيدة الأولى لا تتفقّد هاتف زوجها أبداً، وأنها سبق أن نفت هذه الرواية مباشرة أمام الكاتب في مارس الماضي، إلا أن هذا النفي لم يُنشَر ضمن الكتاب.

كما نفت فراهاني سابقاً جميع الشائعات التي تحدثت عن وجود علاقة تجمعها بالرئيس الفرنسي، مؤكدة في تصريحات صحافية أن مثل هذه الأخبار تظهر بين الحين والآخر ثم تختفي، وأنها لا تعيرها أي اهتمام





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French President Macron Brigitte Macron Private Life Controversy Incident Tension Elysee Palace Vietnamese Tarmac Female Iranian Actress Farshad Faghani Proverbial Phrase Tardive Journalist Book Controversy Incident Tension Elysee Palace Vietnamese Tarmac Female Iranian Actress Farshad Faghani Proverbial Phrase Tardive Journalist Book

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