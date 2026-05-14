'CELEBRATE FOR PEACE, NOT FOR FAULTS' TRUMP ANALYZES TAIWAN STANCE

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Donald Trump today at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, leading up to their talks on Taiwan, trade, and Taiwan's relations with the United States and China. Ahead of the talks, students from around Beijing performed a welcoming ceremony at Tiananmen Square, featuring guests from both nations wearing traditional clothing.

انطلقت اليوم الخميس أعمال القمة بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينگ، وهي القمة التي يُتوقع أن تطغى عليها المظاهر الاحتفالية والرموز البروتوكولية، بينما يُستبعد أن تشهد نتائج ملموسة كبرى في قضايا جوهرية مثل التجارة أو العلاقات الأمريكية مع تايوان أو الحرب في إيران.

بعد وصوله إلى بكين ليل الأربعاء وسط مراسم استقبال حافلة، كان الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ في استقبال ترامب صباح اليوم التالي في قاعة الشعب الكبرى، وهي المركز الرئيسي للنشاط التشريعي للحكومة الشيوعية، ومقر لأبرز الفعاليات الثقافية والاجتماعية، وتقع في الجانب الغربي من ساحة تيانانمن. صافح الرئيسان في مستهل اللقاء وتبادلا حديثا مقتضبا، حيث ربت ترامب على ذراع شي قبل أن يتوقفا لالتقاط الصور التذكارية.

تميزت القاعة بدرجات سلم عملاقة مغطاة بالسجاد الأحمر ومساحات شاسعة من الرخام، حيث علق الجنود أعلاماً أمريكية وصينية ضخمة. قال المئات من تلاميذ المدارس الابتدائية، الذين ارتدوا ملابس زاهية الألوان، فقرة ترحيبية حيث قفزوا حماسا بينما لوحت الفتيات بالزهور ورفع الفتيان الأعلام الأمريكية والصينية أثناء مرور الزعيمين من أمامهم.

وجه ترامب وشي بعد ذلك لعقد اجتماع ثنائي، قبل أن يزور الرئيس الأمريكي المنتمي للحزب الجمهوري"معبد السماء" وهو مجمع ديني يعود تاريخه إلى القرن الخامس عشر ويرمز إلى العلاقة بين السماء والأرض.





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