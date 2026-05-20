Washington and Tel Aviv Planned to Change Iran's Regime from Within

The New York Times reported that the US and Israel were considering a daring plan to change the regime from within, with the aim of having former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad return to power to manage a transitional period in Iran. The former president, who had a history of extreme anti-Israel and anti-US rhetoric, had become a thorn in the side of the Iranian leadership, having been repeatedly barred from running for president, restricted in his movements, and effectively under house arrest. After the initial Israeli strikes on Iran, President Trump openly stated that it would be better if an 'insider' took over the reins of power in Iran. The plan, which involved the Israelis and was discussed with Ahmadinejad, soon fell apart, according to US officials who were briefed on the Times report. US and Israeli officials had considered a surprising and unexpected choice for the role: former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, known for his extreme views and hostility towards Israel and the US. However, the ambitious plan, which aimed to replace the leadership, ultimately failed, as US and Israeli officials were left disappointed by the unexpected turn of events. The whereabouts and condition of Ahmadinejad, who has not been seen publicly since, are unknown.

في واحدة من أكثر الخطط المثيرة للدهشة في حرب إيران، كشفت صحيفة نيويورك تايمز أن واشنطن وتل أبيب كانتا تراهنان على سيناريو لتغيير النظام من الداخل، يقوم على إعادة الرئيس الأسبق محمود أحمدي نجاد إلى السلطة لإدارة مرحلة انتقالية في إيران.

فالرئيس الإيراني السابق، الذي اشتهر يوماً بخطابه المتشدد ضد إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، كان قد تحوّل خلال السنوات الأخيرة إلى خصم مزعج للقيادة الدينية في طهران، بعدما مُنع مراراً من الترشح للرئاسة، وضُيّقت حركته، ووُضع عملياً تحت مراقبة مشددة في منزله. بعد أيام من مقتل المرشد الإيراني وعدد من كبار المسؤولين في الضربات الإسرائيلية الأولى للحرب، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب علناً إنه سيكون من الأفضل أن يتولى «شخص من الداخل» حكم إيران.

وتبيّن أن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل دخلتا الصراع وفي ذهنهما شخص محدد ومفاجئ للغاية: محمود أحمدي نجاد، الرئيس الإيراني السابق المعروف بمواقفه المتشددة والمعادية لإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة. لكن الخطة الجريئة، التي وضعها الإسرائيليون وجرت استشارة أحمدي نجاد بشأنها، سرعان ما خرجت عن مسارها، وفق مسؤولين أمريكيين أُطلعوا عليها حسب تقرير نيويورك تايمز.

وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون وأحد المقربين من أحمدي نجاد إن الرئيس الإيراني الأسبق أصيب في اليوم الأول من الحرب بضربة إسرائيلية استهدفت منزله في طهران، وكانت مصممة لتحريره من الإقامة الجبرية. وأضافوا أنه نجا من الضربة، لكنه بعد تلك النجاة بأعجوبة أصيب بخيبة أمل من خطة تغيير النظام. ولم يظهر أحمدي نجاد علناً منذ ذلك الحين، ولا يُعرف مكانه أو حالته حالياً وفق ما أفادت الصحيفة في تقريرها الذي شارك في إعدادها فريق من المراسلين والمحللين.

والقول إن أحمدي نجاد كان خياراً غير معتاد سيكون تقليلاً كبيراً من غرابة الأمر. فعلى الرغم من أنه اصطدم بشكل متزايد بقادة النظام، ووُضع تحت مراقبة مشددة من السلطات الإيرانية، فإنه كان معروفاً خلال فترة رئاسته، من عام 2005 إلى عام 2013، بدعوته إلى «محو إسرائيل من الخريطة». كما كان مؤيداً قوياً للبرنامج النووي الإيراني، وناقداً شرساً للولايات المتحدة، ومعروفاً بقمعه العنيف للمعارضة الداخلية. ولا يزال من غيرknown كيف جرى تجنيد أحمدي نجاد للمشاركة في الخطة، وفق تقرير الصحيفة





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