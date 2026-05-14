Work-life balance in the digital age: The rise of remote and flexible work

The shift towards remote and flexible work has become a fundamental aspect of the global transformation of the labor market and its competitiveness among nations. This trend offers new opportunities for women, students, and remote residents, enabling them to balance work and personal responsibilities while enhancing their employability and economic participation.

العمل المرن والعمل عن بُعد لم يعدا مجرد بدائل عابرة بل أصبحا جزءاً أصيلاً من التحوّل العالمي في سوق العمل ومرونته وتنافسيته بين الدول، ورافعة حقيقية لتمكين فئات واسعة كانت تواجه عوائق تمنعها من المشاركة الاقتصادية الكاملة، هذا النمط من العمل يفتح آفاقاً جديدة للنساء والطلبة الخريجين وسكان المناطق البعيدة يمنحهم فرصاً أكثر مرونة للاندماج في سوق العمل من دون التضحية بظروفهم الشخصية أو الجغرافية.

يعدّ العمل المرن فرصة ذهبية للطلبة والخريجين الجدد الذين يسعون إلى اكتساب خبرة عملية مبكرة، فبدلاً من انتظار التخرّج للدخول إلى سوق العمل يستطيع الطالب العمل لساعات محدودة أو عن بُعد بما يتناسب مع جدوله الدراسي.. هذه التجربة المبكرة تمنحه مهارات أساسية مثل إدارة الوقت والتواصل المهني والعمل ضمن فِرَق افتراضية، كما أن العمل عن بُعد يتيح له التعاون مع شركات عالمية خارج منطقته الجغرافية، ما يُوسّع مداركه المهنية ويمنحه شبكة علاقات تساعده لاحقاً في الحصول على فرص أفضل، وعند التخرّج، لا يكون الطالب مجرد حامل شهادة بل يمتلك سجلاً عملياً يميّزه عن غيره، ويقلل من فجوة «الخريج بلا خبرة» التي تعيق الكثيرين.

أما بالنسبة للنساء خصوصاً الأمهات وربات البيوت فإن العمل المرن وعن بُعد يشكل نقلة نوعية في قدرتهن على التوفيق بين مسؤوليات الأسرة ومتطلبات العمل، إذ يمنحهن العمل المرن حرية تنظيم الوقت بما ينسجم مع واجباتهن اليومية ويمكن للمرأة أن تعمل في مجالات متعددة مثل التسويق الرقمي والترجمة والتعليم الإلكتروني والتصميم وخدمة العملاء من دون الحاجة إلى مغادرة المنزل، هذا النمط لا يرفع فقط من إنتاجيتها بل يعزّز استقلاليتها المالية ويزيد من مشاركتها في التنمية الاقتصادية، وهو ما يتماشى مع توجهات الإمارات في تمكين المرأة ورفع إسهامها في سوق العمل. أخيراً لابد من الإشادة بمؤسسة الإمارات وبرنامج دوامي اللذين قدما نموذجاً رائداً للعمل المرن بتقديم فرص عملية مرنة تعزز الخبرة تدعم المشاركة الاقتصادية وتواكب تطلعات سوق العمل.

مسؤولية ما ينشر في مقالات الرأي تقع على الكاتب وحده ولا تتحمّل الصحيفة مسؤولية الآراء الواردة فيها





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Work-Life Balance Remote Work Flexible Work Employability Economic Participation Women Students Remote Residents UAE Duaima

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