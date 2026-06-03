Work Hours Extended to Six A.M. to Combat Traffic Congestion

The Ministry of Labor has adopted the summer time schedule as an experiment to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce the time wasted by commuters daily. The new schedule starts at 6 AM and ends at 1 PM. The author suggests that the government and private institutions consider starting their work hours earlier to reduce traffic congestion and make roads more accessible during peak hours.

السادسة صباحاً، يبدأ العمل وينتهي الواحدة ظهراً.. هكذا اعتمدت وزارة العمل ضمن التوقيت الصيفي، من باب التجربة، ولا أخفيكم أن السعادة الوظيفية في أعلى درجاتها.

قد يبدو هذا المشهد خيالياً، لكنه ربما يكون أحد أبسط الحلول التي تستحق التجربة لمواجهة الاختناقات المرورية التي تلتهم ساعات من أعمار الناس يومياً. لماذا لا يبدأ الدوام الحكومي، ومعه المؤسسات الخاصة التي تسمح طبيعة أعمالها بذلك، عند السادسة صباحاً وينتهي مبكراً؟ وأكاد أجزم أن آلاف الموظفين سيختارون هذا الخيار للفوز بساعة إضافية من يومهم، والهرب من الزحام، ما يخفف الضغط في ساعات الذروة، ويجعل الطرق أكثر انسيابية للحافلات المدرسية ومن يفضلون الوصول إلى أعمالهم بين السابعة والتاسعة صباحاً.

الحقيقة أن الزحام لن ينتهي مهما توسعت الطرق، فنحن نمتلك أفضل البنى التحتية في العالم، لكن مادامت قروض السيارات متاحة لشريحة واسعة من العاملين، والنمو السكاني مستمراً، فإن أعداد المركبات ستواصل الارتفاع. وإذا كنا نتحدث عن حلول عملية، ففي بعض الطرق نرى اتجاهاً مكتظاً بالمركبات خلال ساعات الذروة، بينما تبدو المسارات المقابلة أقل استخداماً خلال الفترة نفسها، فهل يمكن دراسة حلول مرنة تستفيد من هذه السعة غير المستغلة مؤقتاً، ثم تعود إلى وضعها الطبيعي بعد انتهاء الذروة؟

والمؤلم أن كثيرين من الناس لم يعودوا يترددون في الخروج بسبب ضيق الوقت، بل بسبب إنهاكهم من الطريق نفسه. وكم من أسرة ألغت نزهة أو فعالية أو أمسية جميلة بمجرد أن فتحت تطبيق الخرائط وقالت: «خلوها يوم ثاني»! شركات التوصيل تستطيع أن توصل الطعام إلى منازلنا، لكنها لا تستطيع أن توصل إلينا متعة البحر أو أمسية مع الأبناء، فبعض الأشياء لا تُطلب عبر تطبيق، بل تحتاج وقتاً وطاقة للخروج إليها.

والـصيف فرصة مثالية لتجربة مثل هذه الأفكار، فبعض الحلول لا تحتاج أكثر من قرار شجاع وتجربة قصيرة لمعرفة جدواها. لقراءة مقالات سابقة للكاتب، يرجى النقر على اسم





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Work Hours Summer Time Schedule Traffic Congestion Government Doman Private Institutions

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