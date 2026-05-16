Woman wins lawsuit against man who made false airline and hotel reservations, amounting to 55,600 Saudi riyals

A woman won a lawsuit against a man who made false airline and hotel reservations, resulting in 55,600 Saudi riyals. The man was ordered to reimburse her for the amount and any related expenses as the court found that he breached the contract by failing to perform his obligations.

امرأة تخسر 55.6 ألف درهم في حجوزات طيران وفنادق وهميةقضت محكمة العين للدعاوى المدنية والتجارية والإدارية بإلزام رجل بأن يؤدي إلى امرأة مبلغاً وقدره 55 ألفاً و600 درهم كانت قد حولتها له لحجز تذاكر طيران وفنادق لبعض مرافقيها إلا أنه استولى على المبلغ ولم ينفذ المطلوب.

في التفاصيل، أقامت امرأة دعوى قضائية ضد رجل طالبت فيها بإلزامه بأن يؤدي لها مبلغاً وقدره 55 ألفاً و600 درهم، فضلاً عن الرسوم والمصاريف، مشيرة إلى أنها حولت له مبلغ المطالبة من أجل القيام بحجز تذاكر سفر وحجز فنادق للأشخاص المرافقين لها، إلا أنه تسلم المبلغ ولم يف بما عليه من التزامات، ولم يرد المبلغ لها حتى تاريخه.

وخلص تقرير الخبير الحسابي المنتدب من المحكمة إلى أن المدعى عليه لم يقدم دليلاً على تنفيذ التزاماته حيث لم يحجز تذاكر السفر والإقامة المطلوبة من المدعية رغم استلامه قيمة الحجز، كما لم يرد الأموال للمدعية ووعد برسائل «واتس آب» منسوبة إليه من رقم هاتفه بأن يسدد للمدعية إلا أنه لم يقدم أي دليل يثبت رد المبالغ المحولة لحسابه الشخصي، والبالغ إجماليها 55 ألفاً و600 درهم. من جانبها، أوضحت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها أن الثابت للمحكمة من تقرير الخبير المنتدب في الدعوى والذي تطمئن إليه وتأخذ به محمولاً على أسبابه، أن المدعى عليه لم يقدم دليلاً على تنفيذ التزاماته...

... ، وتم الحكم بإلزام المدعى عليه بأن يؤدي للمدعية مبلغاً قدره 55 ألفاً و600 درهم والمصاريف





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Contract Breach Damages False Reservations Legal Proceedings Saudi Arabia

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