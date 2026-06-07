Women's Empowerment in Digital Economy: Dubai Conference

The Dubai Conference, titled 'Gateway to Women in the Digital Economy', was organized by the Sheikhah bint Humaid Al-Mubarak Foundation for Social Initiatives and supported by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The conference aimed to empower women and enhance their role in the rapidly evolving digital economy. It featured two main sessions, a panel discussion on 'Women and Digital Economy' and a session on 'Future of Women-led Businesses in the Digital Age'. The conference also included cultural and creative events, showcasing the journey of women's empowerment and digital transformation.

شهدت دبي انعقاد مؤتمر "بوابة المرأة نحو الاقتصاد الرقمي" تحت شعار "تمكين • ابتكار • أثر"، برعاية وتنظيم مؤسسة الشيخة وفاء بنت حميد المعلا للمبادرات المجتمعية، وبمشاركة واسعة من قيادات حكومية وخبراء ورواد أعمال من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي وعدد من الجهات الدولية.

وجاء المؤتمر ليشكل منصة حوارية متخصصة ناقشت دور المرأة في التحولات الرقمية المتسارعة، وتعزيز مساهمتها في الاقتصاد المعرفي، وسط تأكيدات على أن المرأة الخليجية باتت شريكاً محورياً في صياغة مستقبل الاقتصاد الرقمي، وليس مجرد مستفيدة منه. وأكدت الشيخة وفاء بنت حميد أحمد المعلا أن المرأة الخليجية والعربية أصبحت اليوم شريكاً أساسياً في صياغة مستقبل الاقتصاد الرقمي، مشيرة إلى أن التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية تسيران جنباً إلى جنب، وأن الاستثمار في قدرات المرأة يمثل أحد أهم مرتكزات التنمية المستدامة.

وقالت إن العالم يشهد تحولات تقنية متسارعة تعيد تشكيل مفاهيم الأعمال والاستثمار والمعرفة، الأمر الذي يفتح آفاقاً جديدة أمام المرأة للمشاركة الفاعلة في صناعة الفرص وابتكار الحلول ورسم ملامح المستقبل. كما حظي المؤتمر بدعم واهتمام رسمي من مكتب معالي عبدالله بن طوق المري، وزير الاقتصاد والسياحة، حيث شاركت بدرية الميدور، الوكيل المساعد لقطاع الخدمات المساندة في وزارة الاقتصاد، بورقة عمل بعنوان "من الشراكة إلى الأثر: كيف أسهم التكامل بين مختلف الجهات في دعم المرأة اقتصادياً". وتضمن المؤتمر جلستين حواريتين رئيسيتين.

تناولت الجلسة الأولى محور "المرأة والاقتصاد الرقمي" وأدارتها الدكتورة أمل الهدابي، عضو مجلس سيدات أعمال الإمارات، بمشاركة نخبة من القيادات النسائية الخليجية، حيث ناقشت الجلسة سبل تمكين المرأة من الانتقال من دور المستفيد من الاقتصاد الرقمي إلى دور الشريك المؤثر وصانع القرار في هذا القطاع الحيوي. وشارك في الجلسة كل من معالي المهندسة عزة بنت سليمان الإسماعيلية من سلطنة عُمان، والنائب باسمة مبارك من مملكة البحرين، والمستشارة خديجة بوحليقة من دولة قطر والدكتورة فريدة الحضرمية من سلطنة عمان.

أما الجلسة الثانية، فقد ناقشت مستقبل المؤسسات النسائية في العالم الرقمي، وركزت على القضايا المرتبطة بالأصول الرقمية والعملات الافتراضية والتشريعات الحديثة المنظمة للقطاع المالي الرقمي، بمشاركة نخبة من المتخصصين والخبراء في هذا المجال. كما شهد المؤتمر مشاركة متميزة من سلطة دبي لتنظيم الأصول الافتراضية (VARA)، حيث استعرضت الدكتورة عائشة بن لوتاه، مساعد نائب في السلطة، تجربة الإمارات في بناء منظومة تنظيمية متطورة للأصول الافتراضية، مؤكدة أن المرأة الإماراتية كانت شريكاً رئيسياً في تطوير التشريعات والمؤسسات التي أسهمت في ترسيخ مكانة دبي مركزاً عالمياً للابتكار المالي والتقنيات الرقمية الحديثة.

ولم تقتصر فعاليات المؤتمر على الجلسات النقاشية، بل امتدت لتشمل عروضاً إبداعية وثقافية جسدت رحلة تطور دور المرأة عبر التاريخ وصولاً إلى عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي والاقتصاد الرقمي، إلى جانب مبادرات تعزز قيم التسامح والتنمية الإنسانية. كما أتاحت الفعالية فرصاً واسعة للتواصل وبناء الشراكات بين المشاركين من مختلف دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، شهدت تقديم جوائز قيمة للحضور، إضافة إلى تنظيم ورش عمل تفاعلية وسوق افتراضي مصاحب، فضلاً عن منح شهادات حضور وشهادات مهنية متخصصة للمشاركين.

واختتم المؤتمر أعماله بالتأكيد على أهمية مواصلة الجهود المشتركة لتعزيز مشاركة المرأة في الاقتصاد الرقمي، فيما أعلن المنظمون أن "بوابة المرأة نحو الاقتصاد الرقمي" ستتحول إلى منصة سنوية مستدامة تسهم في بناء منظومة متكاملة لدعم المرأة الخليجية وتمكينها من لعب دور ريادي في الاقتصاد الرقمي على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women Empowerment Digital Economy Economy Economy Of Knowledge Economy Of The Future Women In Leadership Women In Technology Women In Business Women In Entrepreneurship Women In Innovation Women In Leadership Development Women In STEM Women In Financial Inclusion Women In Fintech Women In Blockchain Women In Cybersecurity Women In Artificial Intelligence Women In Renewable Energy Women In Sustainable Development Women In Climate Change Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women In Social Entrepreneurship Women In Social Impact Women In Social Innovation Women

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Economic Impact of Celebrity Events: Taylor Swift's Impact on Tourism and EconomyThe article discusses the shift in measuring the economic impact of major events, moving away from infrastructure alone and focusing on financial efficiency and market stimulation. It highlights the unique economic phenomenon created by Taylor Swift, who unintentionally led to a successful economic experiment, outperforming government development plans for major sports events like the FIFA World Cup. The article also discusses the contrasting impact of large-scale sports events on local economies, including the potential for underutilized infrastructure and the need for careful planning to maximize economic benefits.

Read more »

Dubai Game and Digital Sports Festival 2026The Dubai Game and Digital Sports Festival 2026 brings together leading figures from the public and private sectors to support the rapid growth of the Dubai gaming industry, thereby contributing to the city's position as a global hub for digital innovation. The festival, organized by Dubai Tourism and Cultural Authority, will run until June 7, 2026.

Read more »

Colombian Journalists Launch Platform to Educate Voters on Debt PolicyTwo Colombian journalists, Valeri Siffintez Martiniz and Maria Camila Gonzalez, expressed concern about the increasing debt of their country and the lack of awareness among voters regarding debt policy. They launched a multi-media platform called 'Economy of the People' to educate voters, especially the millennial generation, about debt policy and its consequences.

Read more »