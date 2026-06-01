Women's Role in Literature: A Comparative Analysis of Emirati and Polish Narratives

The session, titled 'Women's Stories in Emirati and Polish Literature', aimed to discuss the evolving image of women in literature, their active roles, and the challenges they face in both Emirati and Polish societies. The panelists, Dr. Hind Al-Mashmoum and Grzyna Biblaniak, delved into the transformations in women's roles in literature, their active participation, and the representation of women as subjects or agents in narratives.

قدمت الكاتبة والناقدة الإماراتية د. هند المشموم، والكاتبة البولندية غرازينا بليبانيك، مقاربات نقدية حية حول تحوّلات صورة المرأة في الأدب، بين الماضي والحاضر وأسئلة الهوية والكتابة والتمثيل السردي، وذلك خلال جلسة حوارية ضمن برنامج الشارقة ضيف شرف الدورة الخامسة من معرض وارسو الدولي للكتاب.

وناقشت الجلسة التي جاءت بعنوان «حكايات النساء في الأدب الإماراتي والبولندي»، وأدارتها الدكتورة بلانكا دزوجاي، صورة المرأة بوصفها ذاتاً فاعلة داخل النص الأدبي في كل من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وبولندا، بعيداً عن اختزالها في دورها الاجتماعي التقليدي أو بوصفها موضوعاً للسرد فقط، متتبعة التحولات الفكرية والجمالية التي رافقت حضورها في التجربتين الأدبيتين





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Women's Role In Literature Comparative Analysis Emirati Literature Polish Literature Active Participation Representation Of Women

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