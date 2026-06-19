Western Governments Increasingly Rely on State Intervention to Counter Chinese Imports

Western governments have increasingly relied on state intervention to support and protect their industries in response to the influx of cheap Chinese imports. This shift towards a more state-led economic model is driven by the need to maintain competitiveness and address the challenges posed by China's state-driven growth model.

During the past decade, Western governments have faced a significant challenge in countering the influx of cheap Chinese imports, which has led to the prioritization of ' fair trade ' at the G7 summit and a prominent discussion at the EU summit.

As a result, Western governments have increasingly relied on state intervention to support and protect their industries. According to a report by Global Trade Alert, more than 9,500 support measures have been applied in the EU and the US over the past ten years, indicating a shift towards a more state-led economic model in response to China's state-driven growth model.

Today, there is a growing acceptance in the West of the idea that the state should play a more significant role in the economy, despite the costs and distortions that may arise. The recent global supply chain disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the conflict in the Middle East, have highlighted the fragility of global supply chains when left to market forces alone.

Tensions in the geopolitical landscape have also shown how economic dependence can be weaponized, while over-reliance on cheap Chinese imports has eroded domestic manufacturing capabilities in critical sectors for national security and emerging technologies. Consequently, there is a growing consensus that interventions, whether in the form of subsidies, purchase rules, or trade protection, can contribute to strategic industry resilience.

However, it is crucial for governments to be cautious about expanding intervention to avoid unintended consequences. China's industrial strength now spans from low-cost goods to advanced sectors, including electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines.

In contrast, Western governments lack the financial and administrative capacity to comprehensively support industries, especially as China has invested heavily in vertically integrated supply chains. A report released earlier this month by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that Chinese companies, on average, receive eight times more government support than their counterparts in wealthy countries, including subsidies and low-interest loans.

The main challenge lies in striking a balance between state intervention and maintaining non-overlapping boundaries, especially as different economic sectors may claim strategic importance and the need for protection from Chinese competition. Once support is granted, withdrawing it becomes politically difficult, and new subsidies are easily accessible to sectors facing pressure.

Moreover, diverting resources from capacity-building initiatives, such as deepening the single market within the EU or investing in infrastructure for energy and transportation in the US, can hinder direct competitiveness-enhancing measures. Therefore, it is essential for governments to strike a balance between building resilience and maintaining openness, and to focus on defining strategic industries, acceptable levels of dependence, and areas where Chinese expertise and low-cost inputs can be beneficial.

In conclusion, while state intervention can help support industries, it is crucial to prioritize resilience over protection, maintain openness, and focus on enhancing competitiveness directly rather than relying on subsidies





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