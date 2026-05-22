USA Consumer Confidence Slumps to Lowest Level in History

The Consumer Confidence Index, a monthly survey by the University of Michigan, recorded a significant drop in May to its lowest level ever due to escalating fears of inflation caused by the US-Iran tensions and oil price hikes, as well as supply chain disruptions in the Gulf of Hormuz.

ثقة المستهلكين بأمريكا تهبط إلى 44.8 في مايو لأدنى مستوى تاريخي مع مخاوف تضخم بسبب حرب إيران وارتفاع النفط واضطراب الإمدادات سجلت ثقة المستهلكين في الولايات المتحدة تراجعاً حاداً إلى أدنى مستوى قياسي جديد، خلال مايو، مع تصاعد المخاوف من ارتفاع الأسعار نتيجة الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وارتفاع أسعار النفط، وفقاً لما أعلنته جامعة ميشيغان، في مسحها الشهري للمستهلكين.

أظهر مؤشر ثقة المستهلكين انخفاضاً إلى 44.8 نقطة، مقارنة بالقراءة الأولية البالغة 48.2 نقطة، كما جاء أقل بكثير من مستوى 49.8 نقطة المسجل في نهاية إبريل. وقالت جوان هسو، مديرة مسوح المستهلكين في الجامعة، إن ثقة المستهلكين تراجعت للشهر الثالث على التوالي، مشيرة إلى أن اضطرابات الإمدادات في مضيق هرمز تواصل رفع أسعار البنزين بشكل ملحوظ.

وأضافت أن المؤشر بات حالياً أقل من أدنى مستوى históriac الخطوةprevious تاريخي سابق تم تسجيله في يونيو 2022، ما يعكس تدهوراً غير مسبوق في معنويات المستهلكين





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{ Name: Consumer Confidence Weight: 1 } { Name: Consumer Sentiment Weight: 1 } { Name: Inflation Fears Weight: 1 } { Name: Oil Price Hikes Weight: 1 } { Name: Gulf Of Hormuz Instability Weight: 1 }

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