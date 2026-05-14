US-China Summit: Positive Meeting on Economic Cooperation and Iran Nuclear Issue

The US-China summit, held yesterday, was described as 'positive' and discussed strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries. They also agreed on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to ensure the free flow of energy products. Additionally, they agreed not to allow Iran to have nuclear weapons. Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a closed meeting with US President Trump, mentioned that the trade talks have made progress and that the relationship between the two countries will be stable if handled correctly. He also warned that a miscalculation in handling the Taiwan issue could lead to conflicts between the two countries.

جمعت قمة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، أمس، اتسمت بـ«الإيجابية»، وشهدت مباحثات تناولت تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، كما خرجت بتوافق على ضرورة بقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً لدعم التدفق الحر لمنتجات الطاقة، بالإضافة إلى ضرورة عدم السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي.

وقال الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، خلال الاجتماع المغلق مع ترامب، إن المحادثات التجارية تحرز تقدماً، وإن العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة والصين ستتمتع باستقرار شامل إذا جرى التعامل مع قضية تايوان بشكل صحيح، محذراً من أن البلدين يواجهان خطر الصدامات بل وحتى النزاعات إذا أسيء التعامل مع الملف، وفق وكالة أنباء الصين الجديدة (شينخوا). وقال الرئيس شي: نعتقد أن العلاقة بين الصين والولايات المتحدة هي أهم علاقة ثنائية في العالم، ويجب أن تنجح وألا تفشل أبداً.

وأضاف الرئيس الصيني: إن تحقيق النهضة العظيمة للأمة الصينية وجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً يمكن أن يسيرا جنباً إلى جنب، مؤكداً أن التعاون يفيد الطرفين بينما تؤدي المواجهة إلى خسارتهما معاً، وأهمية أن يكونا شريكين لا منافسين. وأشاد شي جين بينغ، بما قال إنها صيغة جديدة للعلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة تقوم على التعاون مع منافسة منضبطة، وذلك بعد اجتماع القمة الذي عقده مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترامب.

ونقل بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية الصينية عن شي قوله، إنه وترامب اتفقا على أن ​بناء علاقة بناءة ​ومستقرة استراتيجياً سيوفر ما تحتاجه ⁠العلاقات الثنائية من توجيه في السنوات الثلاث المقبلة وما بعدها. وأضاف البيان، ​أن ⁠شي ⁠وصف العلاقات بين البلدين بأنها ترتكز بالأساس على التعاون لكن مع ⁠منافسة منضبطة، من أجل استقرار طبيعي تبقى فيه الخلافات في نطاق السيطرة واستقرار دائم يمكن فيه توقع السلام.

وقال شي لترامب إن بلديهما يجب أن يكونا شريكين لا خصمين، وأن التعاون يفيد الجانبين، بينما المواجهة تضر بهما. بدوره، أوضح ترامب أن المحادثات مع شي جين بينغ كانت مثمرة وإيجابية للغاية، معتبراً أمسية العشاء فرصة ثمينة أخرى للحوار بين الأصدقاء. وأعلن ترامب أنه دعا شي جين بينغ لزيارة البيت الأبيض في 24 سبتمبر. وقال ترامب لنظيره الصيني، إن القوتين العظميين سيكون لهما مستقبل رائع، مضيفاً: إنه شرف لي أن أكون معكم..

إنه شرف لي أن أكون صديقكم، وستكون العلاقة بين الصين والولايات المتحدة أفضل من أي وقت مضى. وقال ​ترامب ⁠إن شي ‌جين بينغ أبلغه أن الصين لن ​تزوّد إيران بمعدات ​عسكرية، مشيراً إلى أن نظيره الصيني عرض المساعدة في إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز. وأعلن البيت الأبيض، أن ترامب وشي جين بينغ اتفقا خلال لقائهما في بكين على ضرورة بقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً لدعم التدفق الحر لمنتجات الطاقة.

ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول في البيت الأبيض قوله، إن واشنطن وبكين اتفقتا على أنه لا ينبغي السماح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي. في السياق، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، إن سياسة الولايات المتحدة بشأن تايوان لم تتغير بعد اللقاء، ولكنه حذر من أنه سيكون خطأ مروّعاً للصين لو حاولت الاستيلاء على تايوان بالقوة.

وأضاف: سياسة الولايات المتحدة تجاه تايوان لم تتغير اليوم، وخلال اللقاء الذي عقدناه هنا، وتمت إثارة المسألة، إنهم دائماً يثيرونها من جانبهم، ونحن نوضح موقفنا دائماً، وانتقلنا إلى موضوعات أخرى. من جهته، قال وزير ​الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، إن الصين ستستفيد من ⁠فتح مضيق هرمز، وعبّر عن اعتقاده بأن بكين ستبذل قصارى جهدها لفتح الممر المائي. وأشار ​بيسنت إلى أن ترامب يدرك الحساسيات المتعلقة بتايوان، وسيتحدث ⁠بشأن هذه المسألة في الأيام المقبلة. وأضاف بيسنت في مقابلة مسجلة مع قناة (سي.

إن. بي. سي)، عندما سُئل عن سياسة الولايات المتحدة تجاه تايوان: «الرئيس ترامب يدرك القضايا المطروحة ​هنا ويدرك ​الحساسيات المحيطة بكل ⁠هذا، وأي شخص يقول عكس ذلك لا ​يفهم ⁠أسلوب ⁠دونالد ترامب في التفاوض»





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US-China Summit Positive Meeting Economic Cooperation Iran Nuclear Issue Strait Of Hormuz Taiwan Issue

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