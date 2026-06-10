US President Donald Trump Threatens New Strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump has threatened new strikes on Iran, following the downing of an American drone by Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. He also demanded Iran to sign a nuclear deal and blamed them for the delay in the negotiations.

توعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، اليوم، بشنّ ضربات جديدة «قوية» على إيران، رابطاً تصعيده بإسقاط طهران مروحية أمريكية من طراز «أباتشي» فوق مضيق هرمز، ومطالباً القيادة الإيرانية بالتوقيع على اتفاق نووي تتفاوض عليه واشنطن وطهران منذ أشهر.

وقال ترمب إنّ بلاده «ستهاجم إيران اليوم مجدداً بقوة»، موضحاً أنّ ما يقصده بقوله إنّ طهران «ستدفع الثمن» هو توجيه ضربة قوية إليها. وأضاف أنّ الهجوم يأتي رداً على استهداف المروحية الأمريكية، معتبراً أنّه كان على إيران أن توقّع الاتفاق المطروح. وشدّد الرئيس الأمريكي على أنّ الاتفاق الذي تعمل عليه واشنطن «جيّد وذو مغزى»، داعياً طهران إلى المضيّ في توقيعه.

وتابع أنّ التفاهم الجاري التفاوض عليه «يقطع الطريق» على امتلاك إيران سلاحاً نووياً، خلافاً لاتفاق عام 2015 الذي رأى أنّه «كان يتيح» لها بلوغ هذه القدرة. وفي معرض انتقاده لمسار التفاوض، رأى ترمب أنّ طهران «تماطل»، مردفاً أنّه لا يدري ما الذي يفعله قادتها، ومؤكداً أنّ واشنطن «بصدد منعهم» من امتلاك السلاح النووي. وأقرّ ترامب في الوقت ذاته بأنّ الجانبين «قريبان» من التوصل إلى اتفاق، لكنّه عاد ليحمّل إيران مسؤولية التعثّر بسبب ما وصفه بالمماطلة المتواصلة.

وكانت مروحية «أباتشي» أمريكية قد سقطت مساء الأحد قرب الساحل العُماني في محيط مضيق هرمز، قبل أن تنجح القوات الأمريكية في إنقاذ عضوَي طاقمها سالمَين، بحسب ما أعلنته «القيادة المركزية الأمريكية» (سنتكوم). وأكّد ترمب أنّ الطائرة أُسقطت بنيران إيرانية، في حين لم تُقرّ طهران رسمياً بمسؤوليتها عن الحادثة، إذ نفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية تنفيذ أي عمليات هجومية في المضيق خلال تلك الساعات.

ردّت واشنطن على إسقاط المروحية بسلسلة ضربات على أهداف داخل إيران، أعقبتها هجمات إيرانية مرتدّة طالت دولاً في المنطقة. وتأتي هذه الجولة من التصعيد فوق هدنة هشّة سارية منذ أبريل الماضي بوساطة باكستانية، تخللتها تبادلات نار محدودة، وتتركّز المفاوضات الجارية على تمديدها ستين يوماً، وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز وإزالة الألغام منه، وإطلاق مسار تفاوضي جديد بشأن البرنامج النووي والملف الصاروخي ورفع العقوبات





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