US President Trump Plans to Hold a Joint Call with Gulf Leaders on Iran Developments

US President Donald Trump plans to hold a joint call with Gulf leaders later today to discuss the developments with Iran. This move is seen as a step towards making a decision on whether to resume the war or pursue a peace agreement.

قال الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب لموقع 'أكسيوس' إنّه يعتزم عقد اتصال جماعي مع قادة خليجيين في وقت لاحق اليوم السبت لبحث التطورات مع إيران، في خطوة قال دبلوماسيون إقليميون إنها ستساعد في حسم قراره بشأن استئناف الحرب أو المضي في مسار اتفاق لوقفها.

ونقل 'أكسيوس' عن مصدرين مطّلعين على الخطة أن قادة من دول الخليج سيشاركون في الاتصال، إلى جانب قادة مصر وباكستان وتركيا المتوقع انضمامهم أيضًا، فيما يجري تنسيق المواقف حيال مسودة مذكرة تفاهم بين واشنطن وطهران لإنهاء القتال. وقال ترامب لـ'أكسيوس' إنه يتوقع أن يقرر بحلول الأحد ما إذا كان سيستأنف الحرب أو يمضي نحو اتفاق، مضيفًا أن فرص التوصل إلى 'صفقة جيدة' أو توجيه ضربة قاسية لإيران 'متساوية تقريبًا 50/50'.

وأضاف التقرير أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو وفريقه على اتصال بالبيت الأبيض بشأن ملامح الاتفاق المحتمل، بينما تكثّف الدول الوسيطة في المنطقة – قطر ومصر وتركيا والسعودية وباكستان – اتصالاتها مع كل من كبير المفاوضين الأميركيين ستيف ويتكوف ووزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي لسد الفجوات بين الطرفين. وبحسب 'أكسيوس', يستعد ترامب أيضًا لعقد اجتماع في وقت لاحق السبت مع ويتكوف وصهره غاريد كوشنر، بحضور نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس، لمراجعة مسودة جديدة خرجت من محادثات إيران–باكستان.

وكان المشير الباكستاني عاصم منير، الذي يتوسط بين الجانبين، قد غادر طهران السبت بعد اجتماعات مع كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين، وقالت إسلام أباد إن هناك 'تقدمًا مشجعًا نحو تفاهم نهائي' رغم عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق. في المقابل، أعلن المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية أن طهران وواشنطن في 'المرحلة النهائية' من مناقشة مذكرة تفاهم لإنهاء الحرب، تشمل ترتيبًا تدريجيًا لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز بالكامل، ورفع الحصار الأميركي، والإفراج عن الأموال الإيرانية المجمّدة، على أن تعقبها مفاوضات تفصيلية تمتد 30 إلى 60 يومًا.

وأبلغ ترامب 'أكسيوس' أنه لن يقبل إلا باتفاق يتناول قضايا تخصيب اليورانيوم ومصير مخزون إيران القائم، رغم أن مثل هذه الملفات من غير المرجح حسمها تفصيليًا في المذكرة الأولية التي يجري التفاوض عليها لإنهاء القتال والانطلاق إلى مفاوضات أعمق. وقال ترامب: 'أعتقد أن أحد أمرين سيحدث: إما أن أضربهم بقوة غير مسبوقة، أو أننا سنوقّع صفقة جيدة'.

وأقرّ بوجود انقسام، قائلاً إن 'بعض الناس يفضّلون كثيرًا عقد صفقة، وآخرين يفضّلون استئناف الحرب', لكنه رفض القول إن نتنياهو 'قلق' من احتمال إبرام اتفاق غير ملائم، واصفًا رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بأنه 'مزق' بين الخيارات. وتقول مصادر إسرائيلية إن نتنياهو يبدي قلقًا بالغًا من الخطوط العريضة المطروحة، ويحث ترامب على جولة جديدة من الضربات. من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو السبت إن هناك 'بعض التقدم' في المحادثات، مشيرًا إلى احتمال صدور أخبار لاحقًا خلال اليوم.

وأضاف أن إيران 'لن يسمح لها مطلقًا' بامتلاك سلاح نووي، ويجب أن تتخلى عن اليورانيوم المخصب الذي بحوزتها، وأن يُعاد فتح مضيق هرمز 'بالكامل ومن دون رسوم'. وذكّر 'أكسيوس' بأن موقفي الولايات المتحدة وإيران حيال الملف النووي ومستقبل المضيق ظلا حتى الآن متباعدين، وربما لا تتم تسويتهما بالكامل حتى لو تم توقيع مذكرة سلام، ما يضع مزيدًا من الثقل على مداولات ترامب مع قادة الخليج وغيرهم قبل حسم مسار الحرب أو التسوية





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