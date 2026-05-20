US Oil Inventories Drop As Gasoline Reserves Tumble, Cushing's Slumps

The US Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil and gasoline stocks in the country decreased in the week ended May 15, while refinery output increased. Weekly crude oil stocks fell 7.9 million barrels to 445 million barrels, compared to the RIA survey estimate of a decrease of 2.9 million barrels. Cushing's inventory decreased by 1.6 million barrels, representing an intermediate storage facility in the state of Oklahoma.

قالت إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية الأربعاء إن مخزونات النفط الخام والبنزين في الولايات المتحدة انخفضت في الأسبوع المنتهي في 15 مايو، في حين ارتفعت مخزونات نواتج التقطير.

كما تراجعت المخزونات النفط الخام بنسبة 7.9 مليون برميل لتصل إلى 445 مليون برميل في الأسبوع المشار إليه، مقارنة بتوقعات محللين بانخفاض قدره 2.9 مليون برميل. وزادت مخزونات النفط الخام في مركز التسليم في كوشينغ بولاية أوكلاهوما بنسبة 1.6 مليون برميل في ذلك الأسبوع. وواصلت العقود الآجلة للنفط، التي انخفضت بشكل حاد قبل صدور البيانات مباشرة، خسائرها بعد صدور التقرير.

حيث بلغت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت العالمي 106.98 دولار للبرميل بتراجع 4.3 دولارات، في حين انخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 3.67 دولارات لكل برميل عند 100.49 دولار. كما ساهمت الزيادة في معدل استهلاك النفط الخام في المصافي في التراجع الشهريecutive بلغ 80 ألف برميل يومياً، في حين انخفضت معدلات الاستخدام بنسبة 0.1 نقطة مئوية لتصل إلى 91.6%.

وظهرت البيانات أن مخزونات البنزين الأمريكية انخفضت بمقدار 1.5 مليون برميل لتصل إلى 214.2 مليون برميل، مقارنة بتوقعات المحللين بانخفاض قدره 2.1 مليون برميل. كما ارتفعت مخزونات نواتج التقطير بنسبة 372 ألف برميل لتصل إلى 102.9 مليون برميل، مقابل توقعات بانخفاض domenii 1.1 مليون برميل. كما تحدثت عن زيادة سطحية في صافي واردات الولايات المتحدة من النفط الخام بلغت 3000 برميل يومياً في الأسبوع المشار إليه





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US Energy Information Administration Crude Oil Gasoline Cushing's Intermediate Storage Facility Refinery Output Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Crude Oil Stocks EIA Survey Estimate Energy Production Energy Storage

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