US tells Israel it won't support Gaza war restart, pushes alternative plan to manage and rebuild Hamas-controlled Gaza areas

The U.S. has informed Israel that it won't support restarting the war in Gaza as a solution to the crisis. Instead, it is pushing for an alternative plan to manage and reconstruct the Hamas-controlled areas in Gaza.

واشنطن تبلغ إسرائيل رفض استئناف حرب غزة وتدفع لخطة بديلة لإدارة وإعمار مناطق خارج سيطرة حماس مع تعثر محادثات نزع سلاحهاقال مسؤول أمريكي لوكالة أكسيوس، اليوم الأربعاء، إن الولايات المتحدة أبلغت إسرائيل أنها لا تؤيد استئناف الحرب في غزة كوسيلة لحل المأزق.

وبحسب مصدر مطلع، فإن «مجلس السلام» الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة يريد البدء في تنفيذ خطته لإدارة وإعادة إعمار غزة في الأجزاء التي لا تخضع لسيطرة حماس. وجاء قرار الانتقال إلى «الخطة البديلة» في غزة بعد أن وصلت الجهود المبذولة لإقناع حماس بالتخلي عن أسلحتها الثقيلة إلى طريق مسدود، فيما ترغب الولايات المتحدة في المضي قدماً دون حماس.





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Gaza War War Restart Conflict Conflict Resolution

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