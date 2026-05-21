UK-GCC Trade Agreement Signed: Boosting Trade, Investment, and Economic Ties

The UK and GCC countries have signed a long-awaited trade agreement, ending four years of negotiations. The agreement aims to deepen economic ties, boost trade, investment, and confidence between the two sides. It will eliminate tariffs on goods worth £580 million annually, with 360 million pounds set to be removed immediately. The agreement also aims to boost trade between the UK and GCC countries by 20%, adding £15.5 billion annually. In the UK, it is expected to add £3.7 billion (5 billion dollars) to the economy annually over the long term, compared to 2040 predictions. The government also expects to add £1.9 billion in real wages.

وقعت دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والمملكة المتحدة، الخميس، اتفاقية تجارية طال انتظارها مع مجلس التعاون الخليجي. وتمثل الاتفاقية، التي اختتمت جلساتها الأربعاء، نهاية لأربع سنوات من المفاوضات بين المملكة المتحدة والتكتل، الذي يضم الإمارات والسعودية وقطر والكويت وعُمان والبحرين.

وقال رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر إن دول الخليج شركاء اقتصاديون مهمون، وأن هذه الاتفاقية تعمق العلاقات الثنائية القيمة، وتبني الثقة، وتفتح آفاقا جديدة للتجارة والاستثمار. من شأن هذه الاتفاقية أن تُلغي رسوماً جمركية تُقدّر بنحو 580 مليون جنيه إسترليني سنوياً استناداً إلى الصادرات البريطانية الحالية إلى دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، بحسب وزارة الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية، منها 360 مليون جنيه سيتم إلغاؤها منذ اليوم الأول لدخول الاتفاق حيز التنفيذ.

وفي دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ككل، ستعزز الاتفاقية التجارة الثنائية بنسبة تقارب 20%، وتضيف 15.5 مليار إسترليني سنويا. وفي بريطانيا يتوقع أن تضيف الاتفاقية 3.7 مليار إسترليني (5 مليارات دولار) إلى اقتصادها سنويا على المدى الطويل مقارنة بتوقعات عام 2040. وأضاف أن الحكومة ستضيف أيضا 1.9 مليار جنيه إسترليني في الأجور الحقيقية. وبموجب الاتفاقية، سيصبح إتمام إجراءات الجمارك خلال 48 ساعة، وإطلاق الشحنات القابلة للتلف خلال أقل من 6 ساعات بعد استيفاء الشروط.

وقال وزير الأعمال والتجارة البريطاني، ريتشارد ديفيس، إن المملكة المتحدة أصبحت أول دولة من مجموعة السبع تنجح في إبرام اتفاق تجاري مع مجلس التعاون الخليجي، ما من شأنه تعزيز الشراكة الاقتصادية مع المنطقة، ودعم الوظائف، وتقوية مرونة الاقتصاد البريطاني. وقال وزير الخارجية البريطانية، إيفيت كوبر، إن الاتفاقية بُنيت على أسس صلبة، إذ بلغ حجم التبادل التجاري بين الجانبين العام الماضي نحو 53 مليار جنيه إسترليني (71 مليار دولار)، ومن المتوقع أن ترفع الاتفاقية هذا الرقم على المدى البعيد بنسبة 20 في المئة، من خلال إزالة عوائق تجارية وضريبية وجمركية كبيرة.

وقال وزير الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية، دومينيك راب، إن الاتفاقية تمثل شراكة اقتصادية حديثة وطموحة تدعم مصدري السلع ومقدمي الخدمات والمستثمرين، لتصبح بريطانيا أول دولة من مجموعة السبع توقع اتفاقية تجارة حرة مع دول الخليج. وأكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي، جاسم محمد البديوي، أن الاتفاقية تُعد اتفاقية شاملة وحديثة، وتشمل التجارة في السلع والخدمات والخدمات المالية والتجارة الرقمية.

وأضاف أن الاتفاقية تتضمن أيضاً بنوداً خاصة بحماية الاستثمار والمشتريات الحكومية والاتصالات وانتقال الأفراد، مشيراً إلى أنها تمثل نقلة نوعية في العلاقات الاقتصادية بين الجانبين. ويمكن أن تعزز اتفاقية التجارة الحرة اقتصادات دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي على المدى الطويل. وتسعى الدول الست إلى تنويع اقتصادها بعيدا عن النفط، والتوجه نحو مجالات مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي والخدمات المالية والخدمات اللوجستية. وقد يسهم توفير صادرات زراعية بريطانية بأسعار أقل في دعم جهودها لتحسين الأمن الغذائي.

ومن المتوقع أن تستفيد شركات صناعة السيارات البريطانية وشركات الأغذية والمشروبات من انخفاض الرسوم الجمركية على صادراتها، نظرا لارتفاع الطلب على السلع البريطانية في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK-GCC Trade Agreement Boosting Trade And Investment Eliminating Tariffs Boosting Trade Between The UK And GCC Countrie Boosting UK Economy Boosting GCC Economies Boosting Confidence Boosting Economic Ties Boosting Confidence Boosting Economic Ties Boosting Confidence Boosting Economic Ties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Union European studies creating strategic arsenals of fertilizers and boosting domestic productionIn response to increasing pressure on the agricultural sector due to the conflict in the Middle East and concerns about rising food prices, the European Union plans to evaluate options for strategic arsenals of fertilizers. These options may include mandatory seasonal stockpiles, or a minimum level of reserves, and joint purchasing of fertilizers and their components. Additionally, the plan aims to modify the Common Agricultural Policy to provide pre-payments to farmers for rising costs and support the demand for low-carbon fertilizers. Furthermore, the European Commission intends to explore technical measures such as extending the use of" digesters" - natural gas production leftovers - as a rich nutrient source. Finally, crystal clear discussions about the budget of the Union and upcoming agricultural policies are turning up.

Read more »

Dubai Hosts Global Business Summit To Discuss 'Strategy Session' On UAE-India Economic PartnershipThe summit, organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, brought together prominent business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss the future of the deepening economic relationship between the UAE and India, focusing on the positive impact of the broader Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) since its implementation in 2022.

Read more »

Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni visit Colosseum, exchange selfies and chocolates, discuss trade in RomeNarendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, and Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, visited the Colosseum, one of the most famous and largest architectural wonders of the Roman Empire, and took pictures together before their trade talks in Rome on Wednesday. They also exchanged chocolates, with Modi thanking Meloni for bringing Milodi chocolates. The two leaders discussed the potential for 20 billion euros (23 billion dollars) of trade between Italy and India by 2029, and mentioned sectors such as defense, aviation, automotive spare parts, clean technologies, and textiles. They also expressed their desire to build a strong partnership between Italian design, Indian manufacturing, and global-scale computers, as well as the rapid economic growth of India and its engineering skills, business potential, and innovative environment.

Read more »

Multinational Investors Gather for ADX Investment Opportunities ForumThe ADX Investment Opportunities Forum, organized by IFC Helius and the ADX, brings together top management from listed companies with a select group of global investment institutions. The forum aims to provide a platform for direct dialogue between companies and investors, enabling participants to gain insights into the resilience and adaptability of ADX-listed companies in the face of geopolitical challenges. The event also offers investors the opportunity to engage with companies and understand their strategies for navigating geopolitical uncertainties while maintaining operational continuity and financial stability.

Read more »

Austria's Economy Minister Calls for Faster Trade Deal with UAEAustrian Economy Minister Wolfgang Hatmansdorfer calls for swift trade negotiations with UAE, following the completion of a $60 billion merger between state-owned chemical companies in both countries. He warns of Europe's loss of investment and export opportunities due to the rising influence of Gulf geopolitical and economic powers.

Read more »

UAE, EU Hold Talks on Strengthening Cooperation: Dr. Ali Al Naimi Meets European Parliament Member, Discusses Security, Economy, and Future of RegionThe Chairman of the National Committee for Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ali Aly Naimi, and the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Hanan Galool Murphy, met in Strasbourg, France, to discuss further strengthening of relations and cooperation between the UAE and EU member states, including the signing of a free-trade agreement and strategic partnership, exploring new economic and investment opportunities, and deterring destabilizing activities in the region.

Read more »