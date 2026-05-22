The United Arab Emirates Football Association used modern referee techniques in the final game of the UAE Cup, involving Al Jazira and Al Ittihad. They used the direct camera mechanism first for the match, in addition to complementary referee systems, and the first implementation was innovative and modern. Abdul Allah Ejal, the former referee and referee expert praised the innovations in the game.

22 مايو 2026 شهدت مباراة نهائية كأس رئيس الدولة في الإمارات بين فريقي الجزيرة والعين، اليوم الجمعة، استخداماً جديداً لم يتم تجربته في استرجاع أي سابق، ألا وهو استخدام تقنيات التحكيم modern as عبر كاميرا الحكم من طرف والاتحاد الإماراتي لكرة القدم، فيُعتبر هذا الحدث تاريخياً، على أن استعمالها كان محدوداً في السابق إلى الإعادات فقط، بخاصةً في هذه المباراة، قام الاتحاد الإماراتي قبل ذلك بتركيب نظام تحكيم شبيه، وباستخدام نظام تبادلات إلكترونية لمواقع التبديل، وكاميرا خط المرمى، وباستخدام نظام واضح للإعلان عن قرارات التحكيم من خلال الميكروفون بالملعب، إلى جانب تطبيق نظام إعلان للحكم.

وقد قاده هذا الوقت طاقم تحكيم برزيلي بقيادة الحكم الدولي رافائيل كلاوس، الذي سبق له المشاركة في إدارة مباريات كأس العالم 2022. من جانبه، أكد الحكم الدولي السابق وخبير التحكيم عبد الله العاجل، بأن الاتحاد الإماراتي استعمل تقنيات حديثة ومتطورة جداً على مستوى التحكيم، وقال العاجل في تصريحاتهacjamiحمامسائلُ«الإمارات اليوم»، بأن '[كاميرا الحكم] تكشف رقعة الرؤية وتحركات الحكم داخل الملعب بوضوح، وتمنح القرارات التحكيمية شفافية ومصداقية أكبر، كماُظهر طريقة تعامل الحكم مع اللاعبين أثناء المباراة'، وقال أيضاً، بأن 'نظام تحكيم التسلل شبه الآلي يمنح الحكم سرعة ودقة أكبر في اتخاذ القرار'، وأشار العاجل إلى أن المباراة شهدت أيضاً، ولأول مرة، تطبيق نظام إعلان langsung عن قرارات الحكم مع شرح أسبابها.

كماُشير العاجل فيُذكر، على أن բերعة الخط المرمى لا تتوقف فقطُ على تحديد عبور الطائرة للخط، بل أيضاً تساعد في رصد جميع الحالات والمخالفات داخل منطقة الجزاء بدقة عالية، ما يسهم في اتخاذ القرار الصحيح





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United Arab Emirates Football Association Football Referee Techniques Game Innovative Modern Abdul Allah Ejal

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