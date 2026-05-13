UAE-based group in strategic partnership with European AI data center

من اليسار إلى اليمين: 'Munaf ali' الشريك المؤسس والرئيس التنفيذي للمجموعة في مجموعة فينيكس، و' Matthias Luecker ', رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة 'DC Max' و' Fadi Dahlan ', عضو مجلس إدارة مجموعة فينيكس، خلال مراسم توقيع الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين مجموعة فينيكس و'DC Max' لإطلاق منصة أوروبية للبنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي في ليون، فرنسا.

ش. م. ع (سوق أبوظبي للأوراق المالية: PHX)، إحدى الشركات التابعة لمحفظة شركة القابضة (IHC) ومُشغّل البنية التحتية الرقمية على المستوى العالمي، عن إبرام شراكة استراتيجية مع شركة DC Max لتطوير أول مركز بيانات للذكاء الاصطناعي تابع لها في أوروبا، يتمثّل في منشأة بقدرة 18 ميغاواط في مدينة ليون الفرنسية.

ويُعدّ هذا المشروع الانطلاقة الفعلية ل'منصة فينيكس الأوروبية لمراكز البيانات', وهي إطار عمل قابل للتوسّع يستهدف توفير ما يزيد على 1 جيغاواط من القدرة المُجمَّعة للذكاء الاصطناعي والحوسبة فائقة الأداء (HPC) في أوروبا ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي. وترى مجموعة فينيكس في هذه الخطوة امتداداً مباشراً للطموح الوطني لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، إذ تنتقل شركة مقرّها أبوظبي بخبراتها التشغيلية ورأس مالها إلى الساحة الأوروبية.

وقد حضر مراسم التوقيع عضو مجلس إدارة مجموعة فينيكس السيد فادي دحلان، بما يعكس التزام مجلس الإدارة الشخصي بهذا التوجه الاستراتيجي، وحرصه على أن يكون المُشغّلون الإماراتيون فاعلين أساسيين في صياغة اقتصاد الذكاء الاصطناعي العالمي، لا مجرد متفرّجين عليه





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UAE European AI Data Center Munaf Ali Matthias Luecker DC Max Fadi Dahlan Smart Cities AI HPC Smart Infrastructure

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