UAE, EU Hold Talks on Strengthening Cooperation: Dr. Ali Al Naimi Meets European Parliament Member, Discusses Security, Economy, and Future of Region

The Chairman of the National Committee for Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ali Aly Naimi, and the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Hanan Galool Murphy, met in Strasbourg, France, to discuss further strengthening of relations and cooperation between the UAE and EU member states, including the signing of a free-trade agreement and strategic partnership, exploring new economic and investment opportunities, and deterring destabilizing activities in the region.

Dr. Ali Al Naimi, Chairman of the National Committee for Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs, met with Hanan Galool Murphy, Vice-President of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and member of the Spanish Socialist Party, during a meeting in the European Parliament’s headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

The meeting focused on enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the National Council and the European Parliament, emphasizing the importance of continuing to work together across parliamentary committees to support dialogue and the exchange of views on various issues of mutual concern. Dr. Ali Al Naimi expressed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with EU member states, particularly through the signing of a free-trade agreement and a strategic partnership agreement, which would benefit shared economic interests and promote increased collaboration in key sectors.

He also highlighted the UAE’s prominent position in the region and globally, as well as its balanced and distinguished relations with various countries. The development of the UAE’s infrastructure, logistics services, global trade gateways, and high-tech aviation networks were also discussed as potential opportunities for economic cooperation and investment.

The meeting further explored the regional and global developments, particularly the destabilizing attacks on UAE and Gulf countries and Iran’s attempts to exert dominance and control over critical international routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides emphasized the need to uphold regional stability, support international efforts to enhance security and stability, and uphold the principles of dialogue, cooperation, and international law.

They agreed on the importance of resolving the Gulf crisis through peaceful means and working towards a better future for the region and the world





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