UAE's Unwavering Resolve in Combating Terrorism and Protecting National Security

The UAE is currently engaged in a multifaceted battle against terrorism, simultaneously addressing the unprecedented threat posed by the Iranian regime and combating various forms of terrorism and their financing networks. This unwavering commitment to security and stability is evident in the UAE's decision to continue its fight against terrorism, despite recent successes. The UAE has also taken a strong stance against terrorism, including the activities of extremist groups and Iranian proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. In a significant move, the UAE has recently added 16 individuals and entities affiliated with Hezbollah to its domestic terrorism list, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and protecting its national security.

تواجه دولة الإمارات في هذه المرحلة من تاريخها معركة متعددة الأوجه في آن معاً، وهي تتصدى ببسالة منقطعة النظير لعدوان النظام الإيراني الذي يستهدف سيادتها وأرضها، وفي الوقت نفسه تخوض معركة مواجهة الإرهاب بمختلف صنوفه وأشكاله وتياراته، من دون أن تتخلى عن معركتها المتواصلة في الإنماء والإعمار والازدهار، والسباق مع الزمن الذي حققت فيه المراكز الأولى في معظم مؤشراته الاقتصادية والتنموية والمالية، والقوة الناعمة، والتحول الرقمي، والأداء الحكومي، والبنية التحتية وغيرها، ما يعكس قوتها وقدرتها على مواجهة كل التحديات باقتدار وصلابة، ومن دون أن تنحني أو تشعر بالضعف أو الإنهاك.

لم يكن كل ذلك عبثاً، أو حالة عابرة، بل نتيجة جهد وتخطيط وإصرار على النجاح من قيادة آلت على نفسها أن تتحدى المستحيل، وأن يكون الهدف هو المواطن والوطن، وهما الرأسمال الأغلى في مسيرة التنمية. وعندما تعلن الإمارات أن معركتها ضد الإرهاب متواصلة وتحقق فيها إنجازات، إنما تؤكد بذلك تلازم معاركها، ومن بينها هذه المعركة، مع معركة حماية سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها، وقطع دابر كل ما يهدد إنجازاتها، سواء أكان من جانب جماعات «الإخوان» الظلامية أو من جانب الأذرع الإيرانية في المنطقة، ومن بينها حزب الله اللبناني الذي يحاول استخدام أرض الإمارات منصة لأعماله المشبوهة لتمويل الإرهاب.

وفي هذا الإطار جاء قرار الإمارات يوم أمس الأول بإدراج 16 فرداً وكياناً تابعاً للحزب المذكور على قائمة الإرهاب المحلية، وفقاً للقوانين والتشريعات المعتمدة في الإمارات، وذلك في إطار الحرص على تعزيز التعاون الدولي لمكافحة تمويل الإرهاب من خلال تنسيق الجهود المشتركة على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي لاستهداف وتعطيل الشبكات المرتبطة بتمويل الإرهاب، والنشاطات المصاحبة له بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر. إن هذا القرار الإماراتي يعني أن اليد التي تستهدف أمنها وسلامتها وسيادتها، واستغلال منظومتها المالية سوف تُقطع، فلا مكان على أرضها لمن لا يحترم قوانينها، أو يحاول المساس بأمنها، فذلك خط أحمر لا تتسامح فيه ولا تتهاون.

لعل النفوس المريضة التي تحاول التطاول على الإمارات ترتدع وتعود إلى رشدها، وتتخلى عن أحلامها وطموحاتها وأوهامها، لأنها لن تجد من الإمارات إلا الصد والردع والقدرة على رد الصاع صاعين، فالإمارات ليست ساحة مفتوحة لمن هب ودب، إنها قلعة تحميها عيون وسواعد وقلوب لا تعرف الخوف أو التردد أو التراجع في أوقات الشدة أو في معركة التنمية





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UAE Terrorism Iranian Regime Hezbollah Terrorism Financing Networks Extremist Groups National Security Anti-Terrorism Efforts Regional Stability

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