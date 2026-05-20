UAE's National AI System: Launching D1 of AI Executive Plans and Unveiling Smart AI Assistants

UAE's National AI System, a comprehensive national plan aimed at implementing AI assistance, was launched at an event attended by key UAE officials in Abu Dhabi. This event claimed to have 400 attendees, including experts and ministers, specifically for the purpose of reviewing the national AI system and planning its execution.

المصدر:تجسيداً لتوجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة، على مسؤوليته، شهد صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، اليوم خلوة الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد Agentic Ai، بحضور سمو الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان، نائب رئيس الدولة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس ديوان الرئاسة، والفريق سمو الشيخ سيف بن زايد آل نهيان، نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية.

وشارك في الخلوة أكثر من 400 شخصية من الوزراء والقيادات الحكومية الاتحادية والمسؤولين الإعلاميين، لاستعراض الخطط التنفيذية الشاملة للمنظومة الوطنية لتطبيق نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد ضمن العمل الحكومي، في خطوة تُرسّخ مكانة دولة الإمارات بوصفها الأولى عالمياً في هذا المسار غير المسبوق. وقالت سموه: 'حضرنا اليوم وأخي منصور بن زايد وسيف بن زايد الخلوة الوطنية لحكومة الإمارات في العاصمة أبوظبي لاستعراض وتطوير المنظومة الحكومية الجديدة القائمة على الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد Agentic Ai، ما أكثر من 400 مسؤول يشاركون في تطبيق ورسم ملامح تحويل نصف الحكومة وخدماتها وعملياتها إلى ذكاء اصطناعي، وتحقيق رؤية أخي رئيس الدولة بأن تكون حكومة الإمارات الأولى عالمياً في هذا التحول.





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القرقاوي:الإمارات تقود الحكومات عالمياً نحو توظيف وتطبيق الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد Agentic Ai في عملهااستعرض وزير شؤون مجلس الوزراء، رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية لمشروع الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد Agentic Ai محمد بن عبدالله القرقاوي، الإطار الاستراتيجي الشامل للمنظومة الوطنية الجديدة في الحكومة الاتحادية، والتي تستهدف تحويل 50% من قطاعات الحكومة وخدماتها...

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