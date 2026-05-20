UAE President Welcomes UAE Professional League Champions, UAE Sports Minister

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has welcomed the UAE Professional League champions, UAE Sports Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other dignitaries at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

NEWS TEXT: استقبل صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة 'حفظه الله' فريق نادي العين لكرة القدم والجهازين الإداري والفني بمناسبة تتويج الفريق ببطولة 'دوري أدنوك للمحترفين 2025 ـ 2026 ' للمرة الـ 15 في تاريخه، إضافة إلى ممثلي فرق النادي الفائزة بعدة بطولات خلال الموسم.

وهنأ سموه خلال اللقاء اللاعبين ومدرب الفريق والجهازين الإداري والفني ومجلس الإدارة وجماهير النادي بهذا الإنجاز، متمنياً التوفيق والنجاح لجميع الفرق الرياضية في الدولة خلال منافسات المواسم المقبلة. وحث سموه اللاعبين على مواصلة التميز وتعزيز الإنجازات، مؤكداً أن تطوير منظومة القطاع الرياضي المتكاملة يمثل محوراً مهماً ضمن رؤية الدولة التنموية الشاملة والمستدامة لبناء جيل من الرياضيين القادرين على الإسهام في صناعة مستقبل الوطن وإعلاء اسم الدولة في المحافل والمنافسات الرياضية العالمية.

من جانبهم، أعرب وفد النادي عن شكرهم وتقديرهم للاهتمام والدعم اللذين يوليهما صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان لقطاع الرياضة والشباب في الدولة مما كان له كبير الأثر في تطوير الرياضة الإماراتية.

حضر المجلس سمو الشيخ خالد بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان ولي عهد أبوظبي، وسمو الشيخ هزاع بن زايد آل نهيان ممثل الحاكم في منطقة العين، وسمو الشيخ سيف بن محمد آل نهيان، وسمو الشيخ سرور بن محمد آل نهيان، والفريق سمو الشيخ سيف بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية، وسمو الشيخ حامد بن زايد آل نهيان، وسمو الشيخ خالد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس مجلس أمناء هيئة زايد لأصحاب الهمم، وسمو الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن خليفة آل نهيان مستشار صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة، وسمو الشيخ ذياب بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس ديوان الرئاسة للشؤون التنموية وأسر الشهداء، وسمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس ديوان الرئاسة للشؤون الخاصة، والشيخ نهيان بن مبارك آل نهيان وزير التسامح والتعايش، والشيخ محمد بن حمد بن طحنون آل نهيان مستشار صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة، وعدد من الشيوخ والمسؤولين والضيوف والمواطنين





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UAE President UAE Professional League UAE Sports Minister UAE Sports Development UAE Sports Council

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