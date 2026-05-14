UAE Meets Montenegro PM for Talks on Cooperation and Regional Developments

The UAE's President received Montenegro's Prime Minister for discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic, trade, investment, renewable energy, and other areas that support the development goals of both countries and their mutual interests. The leaders also discussed regional and international developments, including the developments in the Middle East and their impact on regional and global security, as well as the implications for international shipping, energy supplies, and the global economy.

NEWS TEXT: استقبل صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة‌‌حفظه الله‌، معالي ميلويكو سباجيك رئيس وزراء جمهورية مونتينيغرو‌‌الجبل الأسود‌ الذي يقوم بزيارة عمل إلى الدولة.

وبحث الجانبان خلال اللقاء مختلف مسارات التعاون وسبل تعزيزه خاصة في المجالات الاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية والطاقة المتجددة وغيرها من المجالات التي تدعم أولويات التنمية في البلدين ومصالحهما المتبادلة. أكدت حرصهما على مواصلة العمل المشترك لتعزيز العلاقات الثنائية وتوسيع آفاق تعاونهما التنموي بما يعود بالنماء والازدهار المستدام على شعبيهما.

كما استعرض سموه ورئيس وزراء مونتينيغرو خلال اللقاء عدداً من القضايا والمستجدات الإقليمية والدولية محل الاهتمام المشترك وفي مقدمتها التطورات التي تشهدها منطقة الشرق الأوسط وتداعياتها الخطيرة على الأمن والسلم الإقليمي والدولي إلى جانب تأثيراتها على أمن الملاحة الدولية وامدادات الطاقة والاقتصاد العالمي. وجدد معالي رئيس الوزراء إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإرهابية التي استهدفت المدنيين والمنشآت والبنى التحتية المدنية في دولة الإمارات بما تمثله من انتهاك لسيادة الدولة والقوانين والأعراف الدولية وتقويض للأمن والاستقرار الإقليميين.

حضر اللقاء‌ سمو الشيخ عبد الله بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وسمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس ديوان الرئاسة للشؤون الخاصة ومعالي الشيخ محمد بن حمد بن طحنون آل نهيان مستشار صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة وعدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين





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UAE Montenegro Prime Minister Bilateral Cooperation Economic Development Trade Investment Renewable Energy Middle East Developments Regional And Global Security International Shipping Energy Supplies Global Economy

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