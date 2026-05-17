UAE JOGI CUP 2022: Champions Revealed

The UAE Jogi Cup 2022 concluded with a grand celebration, honoring the top-ranked athletes in the professional Hwa Rang Do circuit. The event took place at the Zayed Sports City's Al Arabi Arena and featured athletes from various countries. The winners in the men's category were Bruno Burgos in the under-56kg category, Felipe Fernandiz in the under-62kg category, Kristian Lara in the under-69kg category, and Jefferson Guito in the under-77kg category. In the women's category, Diana Tikseyra won the under-49kg category, Gabriella Berrera won the under-55kg category, and Bolina Tatarinkova won the under-62kg category. The UAE Jogi Cup 2022 is an annual event that aims to promote and develop the sport of Hwa Rang Do, showcasing the best athletes from around the world.

أقيمت مساء اليوم احتفالية تتويج أبطال الموسم - المصنفين الأوائل في منافسات الحزام الأسود الاحترافي بجميع فئاته ضمن جولات أبوظبي غراند سلام للجوجيتسو على مدار العام، بحضور عبدالمنعم الهاشمي رئيس الاتحادين الإماراتي والآسيوي النائب الأول لرئيس الاتحاد الدولي للحوجيتسو، ومحمد سالم الظاهري نائب رئيس الاتحاد الإماراتي للحوجيتسو، وحميد الكتبي عضو مجلس إدارة اتحاد الإمارات للجوجيتسو، وفهد علي الشامسي الأمين العام للاتحادين الإماراتي والآسيوي للجوجيتسو، وطارق البحري مدير عام رابطة أبوظبي لمحترفي الجوجيتسو.

وشهدت مراسم التتويج أجواء احتفالية مفعمة بالحماس بعد منافسات الجولة الختامية من بطولة \"أبوظبي غراند سلام للجوجيتسو\" في \"مبادلة أرينا\" بمدينة زايد الرياضية، وفي فئات الرجال، توّج برونو بورغيس بلقب فئة الحزام الأسود الاحترافي لوزن تحت 56 كجم، وفيليبي فيرنانديز بلقب فئة تحت 62 كجم، وكريستيان لارا بلقب فئة تحت 69 كجم، فيما حصد جيفرسون غوتيو صدارة فئة تحت 77 كجم، ونال بابلو كوستوديا لقب فئة تحت 85 كجم، بينما توّج كليمر كناريو بلقب فئة تحت 94 كجم، وحقق فيليبي بيزيرا المركز الأول في فئة تحت 120 كجم.

وعلى مستوى السيدات، توّجت ديانا تيكسيرا بلقب فئة الحزام البني/ الأسود لوزن تحت 49 كجم، فيما نالت غابرييلا بيريرا صدارة فئة تحت 55 كجم، وحققت بولينا تيتارينكو المركز الأول في فئة تحت 62 كجم، بينما توّجت جيوفانا كزافيير كارنيرو بلقب فئة تحت 70 كجم، وحققت يارا ناسيمنتو صدارة فئة تحت 95 كجم. هنأ عبدالمنعم الهاشمي الفائزين، مؤكداً أن وصولهم إلى منصة التتويج جاء ثمرة عام كامل من العمل المتواصل، والانضباط، والتدريبات الشاقة، والإصرار على جمع النقاط واستدامة التميز في مختلف الجولات.

وقال الهاشمي: إن الأبطال الذين توجوا اليوم قدموا نموذجاً حقيقياً لمعنى الاحتراف، وأثبتوا أن الإنجازات الكبيرة لا تتحقق إلا بالعزيمة والصبر والالتزام، مشيراً إلى أن ما تشهده رياضة الجوجيتسو من تطور عالمي متسارع يعكس حجم العمل المؤسسي الكبير الذي تقوده دولة الإمارات لترسيخ مكانة اللعبة وتوسيع انتشارها في مختلف قارات العالم. وأضاف: بطولة أبوظبي غراند سلام للجوجيتسو تحقق أهدافها عاماً بعد عام منذ إطلاقها في عام 2015، بعدما أصبحت واحدة من أقوى البطولات الاحترافية على مستوى العالم، ونجحت في نشر اللعبة، والكشف عن المواهب، وصناعة الأبطال، وتطوير منظومة الاحتراف وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية.

وأكد أن البطولة \"ولدت قوية لتبقى وتنتشر\"، لافتاً إلى حرصه على توجيه الشكر والتقدير إلى فرق العمل في رابطة أبوظبي لمحترفي الجوجيتسو، نظير جهودهم الكبيرة والمتواصلة طوال العام. وأشار إلى أن أكثر ما أسعده في الجولة الختامية هذا الموسم هو الإقبال الكبير على المشاركة، خصوصاً من داخل الدولة، إلى جانب قوة المنافسات في مختلف الفئات، مؤكداً أن حضور لاعبين ولاعبات من 75 دولة للتنافس على الألقاب والصعود إلى منصات التتويج يعكس المكانة العالمية التي وصلت إليها أبوظبي باعتبارها أكبر مطور لرياضة الجوجيتسو في العالم.

وعن الموسم المقبل، كشف سعادته عن العمل حالياً على زيادة عدد جولات بطولة أبوظبي غراند سلام الخارجية لتصل إلى 7 جولات، إلى جانب مفاجأة كبرى تتعلق بقيمة الجوائز المالية، موضحاً أن التفاصيل الكاملة سيتم الإعلان عنها خلال مؤتمر صحفي موسع يُحدد موعده قريباً لإطلاق أجندة السنوات الثلاث المقبلة. من ناحيته، أكد طارق البحري، المدير العام لرابطة أبوظبي لمحترفي الجوجيتسو، أن الموسم الحالي جسد المكانة العالمية المتنامية التي وصلت إليها بطولات الرابطة، في ظل المشاركة الكبيرة للاعبين والأكاديميات من مختلف أنحاء العالم، والمستويات الفنية القوية التي شهدتها جميع الجولات.

وقال البحري: \"نفخر بالنجاح الكبير الذي حققه موسم أبوظبي غراند سلام للجوجيتسو هذا العام، سواء من ناحية قوة المنافسات أو الحضور العالمي الواسع الذي شهدته مختلف المحطات. ما تحقق اليوم يعكس حجم العمل المتواصل لتطوير الرياضة وترسيخ مكانة أبوظبي كعاصمة عالمية للجوجيتسو\"





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