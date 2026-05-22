UAE Emerges as Regional Leader in Sustainable Transportation, Topping Middle East EV Sales for 2nd Year in a Row

The United Arab Emirates has solidified its position as a leading regional hub for sustainable transportation, topping the Middle East in EV sales for the second consecutive year, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). The UAE's share of total EV sales in the region reached 50%, reflecting a rapid shift towards eco-friendly mobility and the country's commitment to sustainable transportation and future-focused technologies.

رسخت دولة الإمارات مكانتها مركزاً إقليمياً رائداً في التحول نحو النقل المستدام، بعد تصدرها دول الشرق الأوسط للعام الثاني على التوالي في نسبة مبيعات السيارات الكهربائية، وفق تقرير وكالة الطاقة الدولية الصادر ضمن Global EV Outlook 2026.

وقد بلغت نسبة مبيعات المركبات الكهربائية في الدولة نحو 50% من إجمالي مبيعات المركبات في المنطقة، ما يعكس تسارع التحول نحو التنقل الأخضر وتعزيز تنافسية الدولة في تقنيات المستقبل. وقد أكد سعادة المهندس شريف العلماء، وكيل الوزارة لشؤون الطاقة والبترول، أن تصدر دولة الإمارات لمؤشرات مبيعات المركبات الكهربائية في المنطقة يعكس رؤية استباقية تبنتها القيادة الرشيدة لترسيخ مكانة الدولة مركزاً عالمياً للتنقل المستدام والابتكار في قطاعي الطاقة والنقل.

وقد أشار التقرير إلى نجاح دولة الإمارات في ترسيخ بيئة جاذبة لمصنعي المركبات الكهربائية وتوسيع حضورهم في السوق المحلي، مدعوماً بمنظومة تشريعية متطورة وبنية تحتية متقدمة، بما ينسجم مع المشروع التحولي"سوق عالمي للمركبات الكهربائية". وقد أكد سعادته أن الدولة تواصل تحقيق إنجازات نوعية في مسيرة التحول نحو الاقتصاد الأخضر، مدفوعة برؤية وطنية طموحة تستهدف بناء منظومة نقل أكثر كفاءة واعتماداً على التقنيات النظيفة.

وقد أوضح أن وزارة الطاقة والبنية التحتية تعمل بالتعاون مع شركائها من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، على تسريع تطوير منظومة متكاملة لدعم انتشار المركبات الكهربائية، تشمل التوسع في البنية التحتية لمحطات الشحن وتحفيز الاستثمار والابتكار في حلول التنقل الأخضر. وقد جاء إطلاق شركة الإمارات لمحطات شحن المركبات الكهربائية خطوة إستراتيجية لتطوير شبكة شحن وطنية متقدمة تدعم التوسع في استخدام المركبات الكهربائية وترفع جاهزية البنية التحتية المستقبلية للدولة





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Environment Energy United Arab Emirates EV Sales Middle East Sustainable Transportation Eco-Friendly Mobility Future-Focused Technologies

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