UAE Diplomat Dr. Anwar bin Mohammad Al Kuraishi: "Iraqi-Style Scenario" Fails, GCC Failed to Step Up to Iran Threats

In an exclusive interview with President of Atlantic Council and CEO, Fredrik Kempe, UAE diplomat, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammad Al Kuraishi talked about the recent missile and drone attacks by Iran on GCC states and the collapse of containment-and-engagement approaches. He emphasized the GCC's difficulties in handling the situation and called for negotiations and the restoration of Iran's territorial integrity, especially in the Bab el-Bled and the Persian Gulf. (398 characters)

NEWS TEXT: A top-ranking Emirati diplomat, Dr. An war bin Mohammad Al Kuraishi , highlighted the "worst-case scenario " the region had been fearing: a series of Iran 's missile and drone attacks on UAE and GCC countries over the last two months.

He discussed this matter with Fredrik Kempe, President of Atlantic Council and CEO, during the inaugural event of 'Europe-Middle East Forum' organized by Anita group in conjunction with the Atlantic Council in Costas Navarin, Greece from May 15-17, 2022. Dr. Al Kuraishi emphasized that all GCC countries adopted a containment-and-engagement approach towards Iran through diplomatic channels and official agreements, expecting business relations to create mutual interests.

However, Al Kuraishi added that this strategy failed when Iran targeted GCC infrastructure and civilians. He differentiated between 'relations' and 'trust', stating that 'trust' was shattered and taking time to restore. Dr. Al Kuraishi also highlighted the strategic blunders faced by the GCC during the Iran-US war phase. He compared GCC's performance to hosting crises like Kuwait occupation and the Arab spring, declaring that GCC could have and should have managed the Iranian attacks better.

Moreover, Dr. Kuraishi praised Bahrain as a strong member and called for further regional security co-operation while bolstering individual national capabilities. He also mentioned that the recent war showcased the US's strategic strength in the region and presented an opportunity for direct negotiations between Iran and the US.

Furthermore, he urged for a quick intensification of EU-GCC relations and expedited the liberal trade agreement, while also emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the EU citizens, including 300,000 Europeans and Britons, living in the UAE. Lastly, Dr. Al Kuraishi stressed the need for resolving the Iranian nuclear ambitions and ensuring safe passage of strategic territories such as the Bab el Beled. (2853 characters





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Iranian-Style Scenario GCC War Iran-US Relations Al Kuraishi Atlantic Council Europe-Middle East Forum Babar Al Beled Bab El Beled EU Citizens In UAE Dubai Kuwait Kuwaiti Iran Iranian Iranian Nuclear Program Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Middle East Middle East Forum Missile Military Nuclear Nuclear Ambitions Persian Gulf Roads And Transport River Scenario Shift Territorial Integrity Ties Vulnerability War Phase War Period

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