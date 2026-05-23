UAE Culture Minister Honors Five Winners and Four Artists in Arts Residency Program

The UAE Culture Minister honored five winners and four artists in the Arts Residency Program, recognizing their contributions to the UAE's cultural and artistic landscape.

كرّم معالي الشيخ نهيان بن مبارك آل نهيان وزير التسامح والتعايش، راعي مجموعة أبوظبي للثقافة والفنون، خمسة فائزين بجوائز المجموعة، إلى جانب أربعة مستفيدين من برنامج الإقامات الفنية، تجسيداً لالتزام المجموعة المتواصل بدعم الجيل المقبل من المواهب الإبداعية في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وتعزيز حضورها وإسهاماتها في المجالات الثقافية والإبداعية المختلفة في الدولة.

وقال معالي الشيخ نهيان بن مبارك آل نهيان، إن هذا التكريم يتزامن مع الاحتفاء بمرور ثلاثين عاماً على تأسيس مجموعة أبوظبي للثقافة والفنون، ومسيرتها الرائدة في ترسيخ ثقافةٍ تجمع وتوحّد، وتعزيز مجتمع مبدع ومتماسك، مضيفاً معاليه: «نجتمع اليوم لتكريم نخبة من الشباب الإماراتي الطموحين، الفائزين بجوائز المجموعة، والمستفيدين من برامجها للإقامة الفنية، تقديراً لما يقدمونه من إسهامات إبداعية، تعكس حيوية المشهد الثقافي والفني في دولة الإمارات، وقدرة شباب الوطن على الابتكار والتميّز، والمنافسة على المستويات الإقليمية والعالمية».

وأكد معاليه أن هذه المناسبة تجسد التزام دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، بقيادة صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله، بمواصلة النهج الحضاري والإنساني الذي أرساه المغفور له، الشيخ زايد بن سلطان آل نهيان، طيب الله ثراه، في الاستثمار بالإنسان، وتمكين الشباب، وتعزيز الثقافة بوصفها جسراً للتواصل والتقارب بين الشعوب. وأشار معاليه إلى أن دولة الإمارات تواصل اليوم ترسيخ مكانتها العالمية مركزاً للإبداع والثقافة والتسامح، وحاضنةً للمواهب والمبادرات التي تسهم في تحقيق التنمية المستدامة، والسلام والازدهار للإنسانية جمعاء.

وأضاف: «إن ما حققته مجموعة أبوظبي للثقافة والفنون على مدى ثلاثة عقود، يمثل نموذجاً وطنياً ملهماً في دعم الحركة الثقافية والفنية في الدولة، وفي بناء منصات حقيقية لاكتشاف المواهب، وصقل قدراتها، وفتح الآفاق أمامها للوصول إلى العالمية، بما يسهم في تعزيز مكانة أبوظبي ودولة الإمارات على خريطة الثقافة العالمية، ويؤكد إيماننا العميق بأن الثقافة والفنون تمثلان ركيزة أساسية في بناء المجتمعات المتقدمة، وترسيخ قيم الحوار والانفتاح والتفاهم الإنساني».

واختتم معاليه تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ستواصل دعم المبدعين، وتمكين الشباب، وتوفير البيئة الحاضنة للابتكار الثقافي والفني، بما ينسجم مع رؤية القيادة الرشيدة نحو بناء مجتمع المعرفة، وتعزيز الحضور الثقافي الإماراتي عالمياً، معرباً عن تقديره للشركاء والمؤسسات الثقافية والفنية التي تسهم في ترسيخ مكانة أبوظبي مركزاً عالمياً للثقافة والإبداع والفنون





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