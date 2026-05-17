UAE Condemns Drone Attack on Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi

The UAE government strongly condemned a drone attack on a nuclear power plant outside its internal perimeter in Abu Dhabi, expressing severe outrage and describing it as a grave threat to its security and stability. The attack was carried out by a drone that entered the country's western border from outside, without causing any injuries or affecting the safety levels.

أعربت دولة الإمارات عن إدانتها الشديدة للاعتداء الإرهابي الغادر الذي استهدف مولداً كهربائياً خارج المحيط الداخلي لمحطة براكة للطاقة النووية في منطقة الظفرة، بطائرة مسيّرة دخلت أراضي الدولة من جهة الحدود الغربية، من دون تسجيل إصابات أو أي تأثير في مستويات السلامة الإشعاعية.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية، في بيان لها، أن هذه الاعتداءات تُمثّل تصعيداً خطراً وتعدّياً مرفوضاً وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن الدولة، وأن استهداف محطات الطاقة النووية السلمية يُعدّ انتهاكاً صريحاً للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني، لما قد يترتب عليه من مخاطر جسيمة على المدنيين والبيئة والأمن الإقليمي والدولي. كما تؤكد المعايير والاتفاقات الدولية ذات الصلة، بما فيها مبادئ الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية وقراراتها ذات الصلة، ضرورة حماية المنشآت النووية السلمية، وعدم تعريض سلامتها وأمنها لأي أعمال عدائية أو تهديدات عسكرية.

وأكدت دولة الإمارات أنها لن تتهاون في حماية أمنها وسيادتها تحت أي ظرف، وأنها تحتفظ بكامل حقوقها السيادية والقانونية والدبلوماسية والعسكرية في مواجهة أي تهديد أو ادعاء أو عمل عدائي، بما يكفل حماية سيادتها وأمنها الوطني، وسلامة أراضيها ومواطنيها والمقيمين فيها وزوارها، وفقاً للقانون الدولي. كما أكدت الوزارة أن استهداف المواقع الحيوية والمدنية أمر مدان ومرفوض بكل المقاييس القانونية والإنسانية، مشددة على ضرورة وقف هذه الاعتداءات الغادرة فوراً، بما يضمن الالتزام الكامل بوقف جميع الأعمال العدائية





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Drone Attack Nuclear Power Plant UAE Government Security Threat To Stability

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