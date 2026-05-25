UAE Charity Initiative Distributes Gifts to Over 11,700 Beneficiaries

The Dubai Charity Initiative, led by the Dubai Community Development Authority, distributed gifts to over 11,700 beneficiaries, including families and individuals receiving financial benefits, as well as underprivileged groups such as the elderly and disabled. The initiative aimed to promote community cohesion and support families during the festive season.

معالي حصة بنت عيسى بوحميد: «العيدية» تعكس حرص الهيئة على تعزيز الشراكات المجتمعية الهادفة وتجسد قيم التكافل والتراحم التي يتميز فيها المجتمع الإماراتي · شملت المبادرة الأسر والأفراد المستفيدين من المنافع المالية المسجلين لدى الهيئة، إلى جانب فئات أخرى ذات أولوية، من بينهم القُصّر والصيادون.

· بلغ إجمالي المستفيدين من «العيدية» أكثر من 11,700 مستفيد من الأسر المستحقة، والقُصّر، والصيادين بالتزامن مع قرب حلول عيد الأضحى المبارك، وضمن مستهدفات «عام الأسرة»، واصلت هيئة تنمية المجتمع في دبي جهودها في إطلاق مبادرات مجتمعية وإنسانية متكاملة تهدف إلى إدخال الفرحة على مختلف فئات المجتمع، وتعزيز الاستقرار الأسري والاجتماعي، بالشراكة مع عدد من الجهات الحكومية والخاصة والخيرية، بما يعكس نهج دبي الإنساني القائم على التكافل والعطاء وترسيخ جودة الحياة. ونفذت هيئة تنمية المجتمع في دبي مبادرة لتوزيع «العيدية» بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك على أكثر من 11,700 مستفيد من الفئات المسجلة لديها، في خطوة تجسد القيم الإماراتية الأصيلة المرتبطة بالمناسبة، وتعزز منظومة الدعم الاجتماعي الموجهة للأسر والفئات المستحقة.

وجاء تنفيذ المبادرة بالتعاون مع عدد من الشركاء الاستراتيجيين من الجهات الحكومية والخاصة والخيرية، شملت مؤسسة الأوقاف وإدارة أموال القُصّر، وتعاونية الاتحاد، ودائرة الأراضي والأملاك في دبي، ومجموعة خليفة جمعة النابودة، وجمعية بيت الخير، وجمعية دار البر، ومؤسسة تراحم الخيرية بما يعكس تكامل الجهود المجتمعية وترسيخ ثقافة العطاء والتكافل المجتمعي في إمارة دبي.

وأكدت معالي حصة بنت عيسى بوحميد، مدير عام هيئة تنمية المجتمع في دبي، أن هذه المبادرات تجسد قيم التراحم والتكافل التي يتميز بها مجتمع دولة الإمارات، وتعكس حرص الهيئة على تعزيز الشراكات المجتمعية الهادفة إلى دعم الأسر والفئات المستحقة وإدخال الفرحة إلى قلوبهم في المناسبات المباركة، مشيرةً إلى أن العمل المجتمعي المستدام يقوم على تكامل الأدوار بين مختلف الجهات، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وترسيخ التلاحم المجتمعي. وقالت معاليها: «تواصل دبي ترسيخ مكانتها نموذجاً عالمياً في العمل الإنساني والاجتماعي من خلال مبادرات نوعية تضع الإنسان والأسرة في صميم أولوياتها التنموية، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات «أجندة دبي الاجتماعية 33» الرامية إلى بناء مجتمع أكثر ترابطاً وتلاحماً، وتعزيز منظومة الحماية والتمكين الاجتماعي المستدام لكافة فئات المجتمع».

وشملت المبادرة الأسر والأفراد المستفيدين من المنافع المالية المسجلين لدى الهيئة، إلى جانب فئات أخرى ذات أولوية، من بينهم القُصّر والصيادون، ضمن منظومة مجتمعية متكاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستقرار الأسري والتماسك المجتمعي. وبلغ إجمالي عدد المستفيدين من «العيدية» أكثر من 11,700 مستفيد.

بلغت القيمة الإجمالية للمبادرة 27.7 مليون درهم، شملت مخصصات الدعم المقدمة للمستفيدين من المنافع المالية الاجتماعية وفئة القُصّر، في إطار شراكات مجتمعية تعكس التعاون بين الجهات المعنية بالعمل الاجتماعي وتسهم في تعظيم الأثر المجتمعي للمبادرات الموجهة لدعم الأسر والفئات المستحقة.

كما شملت المبادرة دعم الصيادين من خلال بطاقات مسبقة الدفع مقدمة من تعاونية الاتحاد، إلى جانب تنظيم هيئة تنمية المجتمع في دبي جلسة تصميم تشاركي هدفت إلى الاطمئنان على أحوالهم والوقوف على احتياجاتهم، بما يعزز استدامة الدعم الموجه لهذه الفئة ويراعي متطلباتها الاجتماعية والمعيشية، وتضمنت المبادرات مساهمة بقيمة 5 ملايين درهم مقدمة من جمعية بيت الخير بالتعاون مع منصة «جود» دعماً لصندوق التنمية المجتمعية، بما يسهم في ترسيخ قيم التكافل والعطاء وتعزيز أثر الشراكات المجتمعية المستدامة في دعم الأسر والفئات المستحقة. كما نفذت هيئة تنمية المجتمع في دبي مبادرة إنسانية لتوزيع 250 سلة فواكه بمناسبة عيد الأضحى المبارك، بالتعاون مع بنك الإمارات للطعام التابع لبلدية دبي، ضمن جهود تعزز ثقافة العطاء والعمل الإنساني المستدام.

وشملت المبادرة 65 مستفيداً من مبادرة «وليف»، إلى جانب 185 مستفيداً من مجالس كبار المواطنين في منطقة البرشاء، حيث تم إيصال السلال إلى منازل المستفيدين، بما يعزز سهولة الوصول وجودة الخدمة، ويجسد قيم الرعاية المتكاملة والتكافل المجتمعي





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