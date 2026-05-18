UAE to become first country to adopt AI in 50% of services and operations

The UAE will become the first country to adopt AI in 50% of its services and operations, with the government aiming to be the best in the world in adopting these technologies.

ترأس صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، اجتماع مجلس الوزراء الذي عُقد اليوم في قصر الوطن بأبوظبي، وخُصّص لمناقشة استراتيجية التحول الوطني التي وجّه بها صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة"حفظه الله"، لتكون حكومة الإمارات الأولى عالمياً في تبنّي تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد (Agentic AI) في 50% من خدماتها وعملياتها.

وأكّد سموّه أن رحلة التحول نحو "حكومة الإمارات 4.0" قد انطلقت، وأن الهدف القادم أن تكون حكومة الإمارات الأفضل عالمياً في تبنّي هذه التقنيات، مشيراً سموّه إلى أن سموّ الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان، نائب رئيس الدولة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس ديوان الرئاسة، سيتابع مسار رحلة التحول، وأن خلوة وطنية ستُعقد لمناقشة الاستراتيجية. واعتمد المجلس خلال الاجتماع الإطار العام الذي يحدّد أدوار الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية في هذا المشروع الوطني، بما يضمن تكامل الجهود وتوحيد مسار التحول عبر مختلف مؤسسات الحكومة الاتحادية.

كما أطلق المجلس أكبر برنامج تدريبي من نوعه على مستوى حكومة الإمارات، يستهدف تأهيل 80 ألف موظف على تقنيات وأدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد، بدءاً من الوزراء والمسؤولين التنفيذيين ووصولاً إلى الموظفين الجدد، في كافة الوزارات والمؤسسات والهيئات الحكومية. واعتمد المجلس الحزمة الأولى من باقات الخدمات الحكومية التحوّلية التي ستطبّق تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد، وتشمل باقات موجّهة للمواطنين والمقيمين وقطاع الأعمال والمستثمرين.

كما اعتمد المجلس السياسة الوطنية لتعزيز الذكاء الاصطناعي في القطاع الصحي، عبر بناء نظام وطني طبي يعتمد الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتطوير البنية التحتية الصحية الرقمية، وتأهيل الكوادر الصحية بالمهارات الجديدة لهذه التقنيات، بما يعزّز جودة الرعاية الصحية واستدامتها. وقال سموه في تدوينة على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي"X":"ترأست اليوم اجتماعاً لمجلس الوزراء في قصر الوطن بأبوظبي..

ناقشنا خلاله استراتيجية التحول الوطني التي وجه بها أخي صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة لتكون حكومة الإمارات الأولى في تبني تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المساعد Agentic Ai في 50% من خدمات وعمليات الحكومة"





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