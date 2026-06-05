Unusual and Fascinating Trophy Names in FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature an unprecedented number of participating teams, with 48 nations set to compete for the coveted title. This has led to the emergence of unique and intriguing trophy names, reflecting the rich history and culture of the participating nations.

تشهد نسخة كأس العالم 2026، حضور ألقاب استثنائية وغريبة، خصوصاً مع المشاركة القياسية لـ 48 منتخباً لأول مرة في تاريخ البطولة. وارتبطت أسماء وألقاب بمنتخبات كرة القدم عبر التاريخ، وأصبحت جزءاً من هويتها الكروية والثقافية.

ومنها ما يعكس أيضاً تاريخ شعوب هذه الدول والمنتخبات وقصصاً تتجاوز حدود المستطيل الأخضر، مثل الألقاب الشهيرة «السيليساو» لمنتخب البرازيل، و«الفراعنة» للمنتخب المصري، «الأسود الثلاثة» للمنتخب الإنجليزي. ويبرز في كأس العالم 2026، ألقاب أكثر غرابة وطرافة عن المعتاد والتي تعرفه أغلب جماهير الكرة نظراً لزيادة عدد منتخبات النسخة الـ 23، تحمل قصصاً قد تبدو غريبة مرتبطة بالجغرافيا أو التاريخ أو حتى بالثقافة الشعبية





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FIFA World Cup Trophy Names Unusual Names Cultural Significance History And Culture

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