Unusual Connection Between Vitamin D Deficiency and Leg Veins Revealed by Study

A wide-ranging medical study has found an unexpected link between a deficiency in vitamin D and the risk of developing varicose veins. The study, conducted on over 500,000 individuals aged 40 and above, revealed that those with a deficiency in vitamin D were 62% more likely to develop varicose veins compared to those with normal levels of the vitamin. The study also found that the deficiency in vitamin D was linked to more severe complications, including a higher risk of developing varicose ulcers and a threefold increase in the risk of vascular inflammation. The study's findings suggest that maintaining healthy levels of vitamin D may help protect against varicose veins and related complications.

كشف باحثون عن ارتباط غير متوقع بين نقص فيتامين D والإصابة بدوالي الساقين، بعدما أظهرت دراسة طبية واسعة أن انخفاض مستويات هذا الفيتامين في الجسم قد يرفع بشكل ملحوظ خطر الإصابة بالمرض، إلى جانب زيادة احتمالات التعرض لمضاعفات وعائية خطيرة.

وبحسب ما أورده موقع «لينتا. رو» الروسي، استندت الدراسة إلى تحليل بيانات صحية لأكثر من 500 ألف شخص، حيث تابع الباحثون الحالة الصحية لمشاركين تجاوزت أعمارهم 40 عاماً، مع إجراء قياسات متكررة لمستويات فيتامين D في الدم على مدى خمس سنوات، بهدف استكشاف العلاقة بين الفيتامين وصحة الأوردة.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الأشخاص الذين يعانون نقصاً في فيتامين D كانوا أكثر عرضة للإصابة بدوالي الأوردة بنسبة 62% مقارنة بمن يتمتعون بمستويات طبيعية من الفيتامين، ما يشير إلى أن نقصه قد يكون أحد عوامل الخطر المرتبطة بهذا المرض الشائع. كما بينت الدراسة أن تأثير نقص الفيتامين لا يقتصر على زيادة احتمالات الإصابة بالدوالي، بل يمتد إلى مضاعفات أكثر شدة، إذ ارتفع خطر الإصابة بقرح دوالي الأوردة إلى أكثر من الضعف، فيما زاد خطر الالتهابات الوعائية بنحو ثلاثة أضعاف لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون انخفاض مستوياته.

وأكد الباحثون أن هذه النتائج لا تثبت وجود علاقة سببية مباشرة بين نقص فيتامين D والإصابة بدوالي الساقين، لكنها تشير إلى دور محتمل لهذا الفيتامين في الحفاظ على صحة الأوردة وسلامة الجهاز الوعائي، داعين إلى إجراء مزيد من الدراسات لتأكيد هذه العلاقة وفهم آلياتها البيولوجية. ولفتت الدراسة إلى أن ارتفاع مستوى الخطر ظهر حتى لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون نقصاً معتدلاً في الفيتامين، وليس فقط في حالات النقص الحاد، وهو ما يعزز أهمية متابعة مستوياته والحفاظ عليها ضمن الحدود الطبيعية.

ويشير مختصون إلى أن فيتامين D يؤدي أدواراً متعددة في الجسم، من بينها تقليل الالتهابات ودعم صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية، إضافة إلى تعزيز المناعة وتحسين وظائف الجهاز العصبي، وهي عوامل قد تسهم في الحفاظ على سلامة الأوردة والحد من تطور الأمراض الوعائية





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Vitamin D Deficiency Varicose Veins Leg Veins Health Study Medical Research

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