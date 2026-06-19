University of American in Sharjah Announces Strategic Decisions

The President of the University of American in Sharjah, H.H. Sheikha Badr bint Sultan Al Qasimi, presided over the meeting of the University's Board of Trustees, which was held last night in the University's campus. The Board approved a series of strategic decisions that support the University's mission to enhance academic excellence and institutional growth.

ترأست سمو الشيخة بدور بنت سلطان القاسمي، رئيسة الجامعة الأمريكية في الشارقة، اجتماع مجلس أمناء الجامعة الذي عُقد مساء أمس في الحرم الجامعي، حيث أقرّ المجلس مجموعة من القرارات الإستراتيجية التي تدعم مسيرة الجامعة في تعزيز التميز الأكاديمي والنمو المؤسسي.

وشملت القرارات محاور رئيسية تتعلق بالحوكمة الأكاديمية، وتقدير إنجازات أعضاء الهيئة التدريسية والتخطيط المالي والمشاريع الإستراتيجية والبيانات المالية المدققة إلى جانب تعيين أعضاء جدد في مجلس الأمناء. وقال سمو الشيخة بدور القاسمي إن مجلس الأمناء عمل على مدى الأعوام الثلاثة الماضية على ترسيخ أسس مؤسسة أكاديمية تتسم بالشفافية والانضباط والتطلّع إلى المستقبل من خلال توفير التوجيه والإشراف اللازمين لدعم الجامعة في مسيرتها نحو النمو والتحوّل، مضيفة: بفضل جهود المجلس نمضي قدمًا في تنفيذ خطتنا الإستراتيجية من موقع قوة مستندين إلى زخم أكاديمي متنامٍ وتخطيط مالي راسخ ورؤية واضحة للمستقبل وأشكر جميع أعضاء مجلس الأمناء الحاليين والسابقين الذين أسهمت خبراتهم والتزامهم في تعزيز مكانة الجامعة وتهيئتها لمستقبل ناجح ومزدهر.

وقال الدكتور تود لورسن، مدير الجامعة، إن قرارات مجلس الأمناء ترسم إطارًا واضحًا لعمل الجامعة خلال المرحلة المقبلة، وتمنح المجلس إطارًا واضحًا للعام المقبل، مشيرا إلى أنها تدعم تميز أعضاء الهيئة التدريسية وتعزز الاستثمار في البحث العلمي والدراسات العليا وتدفع قدمًا بمشاريع رئيسية تمثل جزءًا مهمًا من التطوير طويل المدى للجامعة. وأضاف أن تركيز الجامعة ينصب بتوجيه من مجلس الأمناء على التنفيذ المنضبط وضمان أن تحقق كل أولوية قيمة ملموسة للطلبة وأعضاء الهيئة التدريسية والشركاء والمجتمع الأوسع.

وشملت أبرز القرارات إنشاء مدرسة مملوكة للجامعة الأمريكية في الشارقة من مرحلة رياض الأطفال حتى الصف الثاني عشر، تتولى إدارتها مجموعة «جيمس للتعليم» بموجب اتفاقية إدارة طويلة الأمد وتعتمد المنهج الأمريكي وتدعم البحث العلمي والابتكار بما يفتح آفاقًا جديدة للتعاون بين مجتمع المدرسة وأعضاء الهيئة التدريسية وطلبة الجامعة. كما وافق المجلس على مشروع المركز الحضري للجامعة الأمريكية في الشارقة، وهو مشروع تطوير متعدد الاستخدامات يقام على أرض تابعة للجامعة بجوار مجمع الشارقة للبحوث والتكنولوجيا والابتكار، ويهدف إلى إنشاء مجتمع مستدام مدعوم بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي يجمع بين المساحات السكنية والتجارية والابتكارية بما يعزز دور الجامعة في دعم النمو الإقليمي وخلق قيمة طويلة الأمد.

واعتمد المجلس تعيين ستة أعضاء جدد في مجلس الأمناء هم سعادة إدريس الرفيع، الرئيس التنفيذي لـ «بنك الاستثمار»، وسعادة حاتم محمد ذياب الموسى، المدير العام لدائرة النفط في إمارة الشارقة والأمين العام لمجلس الطاقة في إمارة الشارقة، وإيرينا بوكوفا، المديرة العامة السابقة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة «اليونسكو» ورئيسة مجلس جامعة السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة، والدكتور محمد العريان، أستاذ ممارس لكرسي «رينيه م. كيرن» في كلية وارتون لإدارة الأعمال وزميل عالمي أول في معهد لاودر بجامعة بنسلفانيا، وموزة العبار، الشريكة المؤسسة والرئيسة التنفيذية لمشاريع العبار، وسعادة عمر سيف غباش، مستشار وزير الخارجية وسفير غير مقيم لدى الفاتيكان.

ووافق المجلس على تغيير اسم التعليم التنفيذي في الجامعة إلى «التعليم التنفيذي والتطوير المهني» بما يعزز دورها في التعلم مدى الحياة والتواصل مع قطاعات الصناعة. وأقر المجلس عدداً من القرارات في جانب التقدير الأكاديمي تمثلت في منح لقب أستاذ فخري لعدد من أساتذة الجامعة، وعدد من الترقيات، إضافة إلى إقرار الميزانية التشغيلية العامة للسنة المالية 2026–2027 بما في ذلك المعايير والتخصيصات المرتبطة بالوقف إضافة إلى ميزانية البحث والدراسات العليا للسنة المالية نفسها





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