United Nations Agencies Call for Urgent Increase in Life-Saving Aid to Prevent Food Crisis in Somalia

United Nations agencies have appealed for an immediate increase in life-saving aid to prevent a looming food crisis in Somalia, which is becoming increasingly severe due to multiple shocks, including severe drought, insecurity, limited humanitarian assistance, and the lingering effects of the Middle East conflict.

دعت وكالات الإغاثة التابعة للأمم المتحدة إلى زيادة المساعدات المنقذة للحياة بشكل عاجل لتجنب حالة طوارئ خطيرة من انعدام الأمن الغذائي تزداد حدة بشكل سريع في الصومال.

وقال فرحان حق نائب المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إن منظمة الأغذية والزراعة ومكتب تنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة وبرنامج الأغذية العالمي وجهت نداء لزيادة المساعدات. وقال إن أحدث تقرير للتصنيف المرحلي المتكامل للأمن الغذائي أظهر أن المستويات الحرجة من انعدام الأمن الغذائي في الصومال تؤثر في 6 ملايين شخص أي ما يقرب من ثلث السكان منهم 1.9 مليون طفل 493 ألفاً منهم يواجهون سوء التغذية الحاد.

وأضاف أن صدمات متعددة تتسبب في تفاقم الأزمة بما في ذلك الجفاف الشديد وانعدام الأمن والمساعدات الإنسانية المحدودة للغاية والآثار الممتدة للصراع في الشرق الأوسط. وأردف أن هذه هي المرة الأولى منذ عام 2022 التي يتعرض فيها الصومال لخطر المجاعة - في منطقة بورهاكابا بولاية جنوب غرب الصومال لافتاً إلى أنه تم في عام 2022 تجنب المجاعة من خلال توسيع نطاق التدخلات الإنسانية بشكل كبير واستدامتها في أعقاب أطول موجة جفاف على الإطلاق





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Somalia United Nations Aid Food Crisis Drought Insecurity Humanitarian Assistance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dubai Municipality Reduces Service Duration to Less Than a Minute, Aiming to Improve Customer Experience and EfficiencyThe Dubai Municipality has announced a significant step to reduce the duration of providing 4 of its services to less than a minute, aiming to enhance the customer experience and boost the efficiency of its municipal services. The services include pest control, pest control in residential gardens, waste disposal, and water collection. The municipality aims to ensure speed and efficiency by converting the reception of these services to smart channels, such as the Dubai Now app, the Dubai Municipality app, and the Dubai Municipality WhatsApp number 800900. This move reflects the municipality's commitment to meeting customer expectations and enhancing the quality of life and the execution of transactions in a speedy and efficient manner. It allows the public to complete their requests in a matter of seconds, thereby saving time and effort and contributing to improving the daily quality of life in the emirate.

Read more »

Mass Evacuation of Cruise Ship in France Amid Health CrisisA luxury cruise ship, Ambition, carrying over 1,700 passengers, was forced to evacuate its passengers in the south-west of France due to a health crisis. The ship was on a 14-night journey from Belfast and Liverpool to the French and Spanish coasts, but had to halt its plans after several passengers contracted severe stomach flu-like symptoms.

Read more »

Growth in UAE Banks' Assets: 1.5% Increase to 5.55 Trillion DirhamsThe Central Bank of the UAE announced that the total assets of the banking sector increased by 1.5% from 5.47 trillion dirhams in the end of February 2026 to 5.55 trillion dirhams in the end of March 2026, according to the March 2026 Monetary and Financial Developments Report released by the Central Bank of the UAE.

Read more »

Bahrain Ministry of Interior Announces Completion of Repairs and Restoration of Petrochemical Company Hit by Iranian MissileThe Bahrain Ministry of Interior has announced the completion of all repair and restoration work on the Gulf Petrochemical Company, which was targeted by an Iranian missile on April 5, 2026. The ministry also highlighted the completion of the treatment of the ammonia tank, which was a target for the missile, and the precautionary measures taken to prevent any leakage of the toxic gas. The ministry also mentioned the completion of the restoration of the evacuated area and the provision of temporary accommodation for the evacuated residents.

Read more »

Pres. Trump's Gaza Plan to Use Upheld Palestinian Revenues?The United States is studying the possibility of channeling some of the Palestinian taxes held by Israel into the Trump administration's Gaza reconstruction plan through the peace council, with a portion earmarked for the Palestinian Authority contingent on corrective measures, according to sources familiar with the discussions between the US and Israel. The proposed concept is to allocate a portion of the tax revenue for a transitional government backed by the United States in Gaza and another for the Palestinian Authority under the condition that it implements reforms.

Read more »

Joint Ministerial Committee Holds Fourth Session in Kazakhstan to Discuss Strengthening Cooperation and Service DeliveryThe Fourth Session of the Joint Ministerial Committee between the UAE and Kazakhstan was held in Astana on May 15, 2026, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral consular cooperation and improve service delivery for citizens of both nations.

Read more »