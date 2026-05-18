Union Electricity and Water Authority Increases Electricity Supply Charges for New Homes

The Union Electricity and Water Authority (UEWA) has increased electricity supply charges for new homes in five emirates (Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and some areas of Sharjah) by 200% from 100 to 300 dirhams per kilowatt-ampere (kVA). The decision was made after a thorough study of the financial value and losses incurred by the Authority due to overestimation of electrical connections by consumers, amounting to millions of dirhams. The Authority has also supported the electricity supply to new homes up to 50% of the actual cost.

طبقَت الهيئة الاتحادية للكهرباء والماء زيَادَةً على رسوم توصيل التيار الكهربائي لمساكن المواطنين بنسبة 200% في خمس إمارات (عجمان وأم القيوين ورأس الخيمة والفجيرة ومناطق من الشارقة) من 100 إلى 300 درهم لكل كيلوفولت/‏‏‏‏أمبير، في المساكن الجديدة.

وأبلغ المدير العام للهيئة، محمد محمد صالح، للإمارات اليوم، أن رفع رسوم التوصيل جاء بعد دراسة مستفيضة للقيمة المالية، والخسائر التي تتكبدها الهيئة جراء مبالغة مستهلكين في تقديرات التوصيلات الكهربائية، وهي مبالغ تقدر بملايين الدراهم، في حين لاتزال الهيئة تدعم توصيل الكهرباء حتى الآن بنحو 50% من القيمة الفعلية. وقررت الهيئة الزيادة مطلع الشهر الجاري، حسب صالح، فيما أعرب مواطنون، من المتعاملين مع الهيئة، عن انزعاجهم مما وصفوه بـ«القرار المفاجئ، الذي لم تسبقه حملة توعية وإرشاد للمستهلكين»، معتبرين أن الرسوم الجديدة «تعجيزية، وقد تحول دون انتقالهم إلى منازلهم الجديدة، بسبب الضغوط المالية التي ترتبت على زيادة الرسوم، والتي كانت في بعض الأحيان 15 ألف درهم، وأصبحت بمقتضى الزيادة الجديدة 45 ألف درهم»





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Union Electricity And Water Authority Increased Electricity Supply Charges New Homes Ajman Umm Al Quwain Ras Al Khaimah Fujairah Sharjah Kilowatt-Ampere Dirhams Financial Value Losses Overestimation Of Electrical Connections Supporting Electricity Supply 50% Of The Actual Cost Supporting Electricity Supply To New Homes Financial Losses Overestimation Of Electrical Connections By Co Financial Value Losses Supporting Electricity Supply To New Homes Financial Losses Overestimation Of Electrical Connections By Co Financial Value Losses Supporting Electricity Supply To New Homes

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