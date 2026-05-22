Union European Imposes Additional Teasures Against Iran in Protest of Erosion of Bosphorus Traffic System

The European Union, in response to growing concerns over the continued deterioration of the Bosphorus traffic system following an escalation of Iranian actions against vessel traffic in the strategically crucial region, has decided to expand the scope of legal sanctions imposed on Iran. The new legislation will enable the EU to impose more restrictive measures targeting individuals and entities involved in practices that undermine navigation and right-of-passage in the Middle East.

قام مجلس الاتحاد الأوروبي الجمعة بتوسيع نطاق الإطار القانوني للعقوبات الأوروبية المفروضة على إيران لتشمل الأفراد والكيانات التي تنتهك حرية الملاحة وحق العبور القانوني في الشرق الأوسط، وخاصة في مضيق هرمز.

ووفقاً للمعدلات الجديدة، يمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي فرض المزيد من التدابير التقييدية على الأشخاص والجهات المرتبطة بتقويض حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، بما في ذلك حظر السفر أو العبور عبر أراضيهما، وتجميد الأصول. كما تحظر على المواطنين والشركات الأوروبية توفير أموال أو أصول مالية أو موارد اقتصادية للأفراد والكيانات المدرجين على لوائح العقوبات. وأوضح المجلس الأوروبي أن وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي كانوا قد توصلوا إلى اتفاق سياسي بهذا الشأن خلال اجتماع مجلس الشؤون الخارجية في 21 أبريل 2026.

وأكد المجلس أن الإجراءات الإيرانية ضد السفن العابرة لمضيق هرمز تتعارض مع القانون الدولي وتمثل انتهاكاً لحقوق العبور والمرور البريء المعترف بها في المضائق الدولية. في مارس 2026، دعا المجلس الأوروبي إلى التنفيذ الكامل لمجلس الأمن الدولي رقم 2817 لعام 2026، مؤكداً أهمية ضمان الأمن البحري واحترام حرية الملاحة، ومندداً بأي أعمال تهدد حركة السفن أو تعرقل دخولها وخروجها من مضيق هرمز.

كما رحبت ممثلة العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية في 9 أبريل 2026 باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، ودعيت جميع الأطراف إلى ضمان حرية الملاحة والعبور الآمن في مضيق هرمز في تطابق مع القانون الدولي





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Bosphorus Traffic System Iranian Sanctions Right-Of-Passage Navigation

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