Union Airlines and Turkish Airlines Sign Agreement for Code-Sharing and Daily Flights

Union Airlines and Turkish Airlines have signed an agreement to share the code, allowing Union customers from all over the world to access Central Asia and at the same time connecting Turkish Airlines customers to daily Union flights to Abu Dhabi. This agreement also includes the development of a partnership in the Frequent Traveller program between the programs 'Union Guest' and 'Turkish Airlines Plus'.

Union Airlines and the Turkish Airlines signed an agreement to share the code, allowing Union customers from all over the world to access Central Asia and at the same time connecting Turkish Airlines customers to daily Union flights to Abu Dhabi .

According to this agreement, Union customers can now book a single ticket on Turkish Airlines flights from Tashkent to eight destinations in Uzbekistan, such as Samarkand, Orkhon, Nokhch, Termez, Fergana, Namangan, Andijan, and Bakhchysarai, as well as many international destinations on the Turkish Airlines network. Turkish Airlines customers can now easily reach Abu Dhabi on the new daily Union Airlines flight starting this summer.

Union Airlines and Turkish Airlines are working on developing a partnership in the Frequent Traveller program between the programs 'Union Guest' and 'Turkish Airlines Plus', aiming to expand the reward options for program members. Arik De, President of Business and Revenue Management at Union Airlines, said that Uzbekistan is one of the most promising markets in our network at the moment, and this agreement provides our customers with the ease of accessing eight Uzbek cities with a single ticket, while providing direct flights to our main hub in Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, Shukrat Yadgarov, Deputy Chairman of the Joint Stock Company for Trade and Tourism of Turkish Airlines, said that the cooperation with Union Airlines represents a milestone in the continuous expansion of the international network of Turkish Airlines. Through the code-sharing agreement, Turkish Airlines customers will be able to reach a new destination within our network, which is Abu Dhabi, and this new service will complement our current daily flights between Tashkent and Dubai, strengthening the air connection between Uzbekistan and the UAE.

With the inclusion of Turkish Airlines, the Union Airlines partner network now includes 46 airlines with code-sharing agreements and more than 130 airlines with route-sharing agreements, making it the largest network of airlines not part of any alliance, allowing customers to reach more than 350 destinations worldwide with a single or combined ticket





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Union Airlines Turkish Airlines Code-Sharing Daily Flights Central Asia Uzbekistan Abu Dhabi Frequent Traveller Program Programs 'Union Guest' And 'Turkish Airlines P

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diverse Preparations for the 20th Edition of Art DubaiThe preparations for the 20th edition of Art Dubai have been different, focusing on the achievements of the exhibition to create a unique and innovative program. The exhibition, which has been running for 20 years, has transformed from a mere art fair into a cultural project that has shaped the relationship between art, public, and city through various programs and initiatives. It has also become a platform that foresees the future, celebrates diversity, and provides opportunities for non-traditional practices, thereby contributing to the growth of Dubai's art scene. The exhibition will feature large-scale exhibitions, installations, performances, and daily discussions, with a lineup of artists, institutions, and organizations collaborating on the program. The 20th edition of Art Dubai will also pay tribute to the 20-year journey of the exhibition, highlighting the role of various institutions and individuals in shaping the art scene in the region. The exhibition aims to be a platform that fosters innovation, creativity, and cultural exchange, and to continue to contribute to the quality of life in Dubai.

Read more »

Dubai Municipality Reduces Service Duration to Less Than a Minute, Aiming to Improve Customer Experience and EfficiencyThe Dubai Municipality has announced a significant step to reduce the duration of providing 4 of its services to less than a minute, aiming to enhance the customer experience and boost the efficiency of its municipal services. The services include pest control, pest control in residential gardens, waste disposal, and water collection. The municipality aims to ensure speed and efficiency by converting the reception of these services to smart channels, such as the Dubai Now app, the Dubai Municipality app, and the Dubai Municipality WhatsApp number 800900. This move reflects the municipality's commitment to meeting customer expectations and enhancing the quality of life and the execution of transactions in a speedy and efficient manner. It allows the public to complete their requests in a matter of seconds, thereby saving time and effort and contributing to improving the daily quality of life in the emirate.

Read more »

اردah Signs First Sustainability-Linked Financing Agreement with Abu Dhabi Bank for $100 MillionArdah, a leading developer in the UAE, has announced the signing of its first sustainability-linked financing agreement with Abu Dhabi Bank for a loan of $100 million and a guarantee from Italian export credit agency, Export Credit Agency (ECF). The agreement aligns with Ardah's commitment to achieving sustainable local impact and reflects its role as a key developer in promoting green investment and sustainable building practices.

Read more »

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Completes Implementation of 'Code for Inclusive and Sustainable Buildings' for People with DisabilitiesThe Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the implementation of the 'Code for Inclusive and Sustainable Buildings' for people with disabilities in several key service sites, including customer service centers, service providers centers, and bus stations. This initiative is part of RTA's continuous efforts to enhance the quality of life and promote inclusivity and sustainability, ensuring easy access to various services and facilities for people with disabilities. The improvements include the addition of ramps for wheelchair users and visually impaired individuals, as well as the installation of floor markings to indicate movement directions within service sites. Additionally, RTA has provided assistive technologies such as Braille and audio assistance systems to facilitate interaction with the facilities and services. Furthermore, RTA has designed accessible waiting areas and counters for people with disabilities, as well as equipped restrooms with accessible features. RTA has also organized dialogue sessions and collaborations with disability centers and organizations to enhance community engagement and awareness of its services and initiatives. By doing so, RTA aims to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for people with disabilities, promoting their rights and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Read more »

France Confirms 26 Cases of Hantavirus on 'Emden Hoendrius' Ship, While Dutch Authorities Say All Passengers Tested NegativeFrance has announced that 26 people have contracted hantavirus, a rare disease transmitted by rodents, after coming into contact with passengers on the 'Emden Hoendrius' ship. The Dutch authorities have also confirmed that all passengers who arrived in Holland on evacuation flights from the ship have tested negative for the disease. 26 people are currently being quarantined in French hospitals, including 22 who were in close contact with a Dutch woman on the ship. Four other passengers on the ship are being monitored by French doctors, and a fifth French passenger has been confirmed to have contracted hantavirus in a serious condition in a French hospital. 22 passengers currently quarantined in France were on a flight from Saint Helena to Johannesburg or a flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam, which was cancelled after a Dutch passenger was removed from the plane and died in a South African hospital.

Read more »