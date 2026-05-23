Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Criticizes German Proposal for 'Associate Member' Status in EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized the German proposal for granting Ukraine 'associate member' status in the EU, stating that it would deny Kyiv the right to express its opinion within the bloc. He also mentioned the progress made in negotiations for full EU membership.

23 مايو 2026 قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في رسالة موجهة إلى قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي إن الاقتراح الألماني بمنح أوكرانيا صفة عضو منتسب في التكتل أمر غير عادل لأنه سيحرم كييف من حق التعبير عن رأيها داخله.

وكان المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس قد اقترح السماح لأوكرانيا بالمشاركة في اجتماعات الاتحاد الأوروبي دون الحق في التصويت كخطوة مؤقتة نحو العضوية الكاملة في الاتحاد. وأرسل زيلينسكي خطابه في وقت متأخر من مساء أمس الجمعة واطلعت عليه رويترز، وقال فيه إن إزاحة رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان من السلطة - وهو معارض قوي لانضمام أوكرانيا للتكتل - عقب الانتخابات التي جرت الشهر الماضي، أتاحت الفرصة لإحراز تقدم جوهرى في مفاوضات الانضمام.

وقال زيلينسكي في رسالته سى يكون من غير العادل أن تكون أوكرانيا حاضرة في الاتحاد الأوروبي، لكن تظل بلا صوت... حان الوقت للمضي قدماً في انضمام أوكرانيا بطريقة كاملة وذات مغزى. والرسالة موجهة إلى رئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا ورئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين والرئيس القبرصي نيكوس كريستودوليدس الذي يتولى الرئاسة الدورية لمجلس الاتحاد الأوروبي. وقال نحن ندافع عن أوروبا - بشكل كامل وليس جزئياً ولا بتدابير ناقصة... تستحق أوكرانيا معاملة عادلة وحقوقاً متساوية داخل أوروبا





emaratalyoum / 🏆 1. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy German Proposal Associate Member Status Full EU Membership Progress Made In Negotiations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Confirms Development of Russian Nuclear Triad and Successful Testing of Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic MissileRussian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed the development of the Russian nuclear triad and the successful testing of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. He also mentioned the upcoming joint military exercises 'Drama of the Union 2027' and the modernization of military capabilities.

Read more »

French President's Private Life and Alleged Affair Spark ControversyA new book by political journalist Florian Tardeve, titled 'The Almost Perfect Couple,' reveals intriguing details about the private life of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, including alleged tensions within the Elysee Palace and the circumstances surrounding a controversial incident involving Macron's wife on a Vietnamese tarmac. The book also delves into the background of the famous incident, where Macron's wife was seen striking her husband, and the alleged involvement of a female Iranian actress named Farshad Faghani, who allegedly sent Macron provocative messages.

Read more »

سفير الخليج: هجمات أوكرانيا على النفط الروسي تمهد سحب القوات الروسية على حدودهاThe Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said today that Ukrainian forces launched attacks on a Russian oil refinery in Yarosvolot, about 700 kilometers inside Russia, in the latest assault in a series of strikes Kyiv has conducted on oil facilities in Russia. The attacks aim to disrupt the oil sector and cut revenues to support Moscow's war efforts.

Read more »

Trumps afield cancellation of 'Late Show' and departure of Colbert from CBSPresident Donald Trump celebrated the cancellation of 'Late Show' and the departure of Stephen Colbert from CBS, stating that Colbert had disappeared from CBS, amid accusations of collusion with the media.

Read more »

Washington agrees to $108.1M deal for Ukraine's missile system; Ukraine strike at Lugansk kills 6, 15 missingPresident Vladimir Putin of Russia announced on Friday that an attack by Ukrainian drones targeted a vocational school in the Lugansk region, resulting in the death of at least 6 people and leaving 15 others missing. In addition, over 200 Russian military targets were hit in a night of missile attacks. Meanwhile, Ukraine reported targeting a Russian military base in the Starobiilsck region on its soil, claiming to have carried out strikes on civilian infrastructure and military facilities. Moreover, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the shelling of a Russian oil refinery in the Ukrainian territory, targeting 11 oil platforms since the beginning of the month.

Read more »

Potential Shift in Fed Policy Under President-Elect Kevin Warsh Raises Questions on Impact on U.S. Financial SystemThe debate over the next chairmanship of the Federal Reserve, held by Kevin Warsh, indicates a potential shift in the central bank's approach, but the changes will be gradual and will refocus on the "financing plumbing" (Financial Plumbing), or complex infrastructure that manages the flow of money within Wall Street and the American economy. It revolves around whether the Federal Reserve should continue to use its massive general asset account, worth an estimated 6.8 trillion dollars, as a proactive and constant tool to influence financial conditions and markets, as it did during the 2008 financial crisis, or restrict its use only to situations involving severe financial stress or crises. Since the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has expanded significantly, with assets rising from around 800 billion dollars before 2008 to nearly 9 trillion dollars at its peak. These assets currently account for nearly 23% of the U.S. gross domestic product, or about seven times pre-crisis levels. ... concerns about modifying the status quo have the potential to dispel the expectations of constant involvement in supporting financial markets during a pandemic and switching to a new model that leaves the Fed's credibility and the potential effects on interest rates and economic activity uncertain.

Read more »