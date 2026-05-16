Transfer of Wealth from Silent and Baby Boomer Generations to Next Generations

The wealth accumulated by the Silent and Baby Boomer generations (born between 1928 and 1964) is transitioning to the next generations who have benefited from decades of real estate market booms, stock market growth, and post-World War II economic expansion. According to estimates, over $84 trillion will be transferred between generations worldwide over the next two decades, with the United States set to see a transfer of nearly $124 trillion by 2048. This represents the largest transfer of financial and tangible assets in human history, known as the Great Transfer of Wealth.

بدأت الثروة التي راكمها جيل الصامتون (مواليد 1928 إلى 1945) وجيل طفرة المواليد (من 1946 إلى 1964) بالانتقال إلى الأجيال التالية والذين استفادوا من عقود من ازدهار أسواق العقارات، ونمو سوق الأسهم، والتوسع الاقتصادي الذي أعقب الحرب العالمية الثانية.

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن أكثر من 84 تريليون دولار ستنتقل بين الأجيال على مستوى العالم خلال العقدين القادمين، فيما ستشهد الولايات المتحدة انتقال نحو 124 تريليون دولار حتى عام 2048. ويمثل هذا أكبر انتقال للأصول المالية والمادية في تاريخ البشرية، فيما يعرف بالانتقال الكبير للثروة





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Transfer Of Wealth Silent And Baby Boomer Generations Next Generations Real Estate Market Booms Stock Market Growth Post-World War II Economic Expansion United States Great Transfer Of Wealth

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