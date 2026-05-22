Transfers Linked to Iranian Security Forces Discovered Using Blockchain

The Wall Street Journal reported that US investigators suspected cash transfers exceeding billions of dollars to be used for financing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps through a cryptocurrency exchange called 'Binance'. The exchange is owned by a Chinese tech mogul, but Binance claims that it has not facilitated any transactions linked to the Iranian government or its entities.

كشفت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال الأمريكية بأن التحويلات المالية بمليارات الدولارات تشير إلى استخدامها لتمويل الحرس الثوري الإيراني من خلال منصة " بينانس " لتداول العملات المشفرة، التي تملكه شركةplateu one، وهي نفس الشركة التي يملكها الملياردير الصيني تشانغ بينغ تشاو.

وقد رجح مسؤولون في إنفاذ القانون والمصادر المشخولة، التي لم تكشف عن هويتهم في الصحيفة، أن نحو 425 مليون دولار تم تحويلها عبر " بينانس " لصالح كيانات مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري الإيراني. ووفقًا لتحليل أجرته شركة متخصصة في البيانات، فقد قام البنك المركزي الإيراني بتحويل 107 ملايين دولار من العملات المشفرة من خلال سلسلة من المعاملات إلى حسابات على " بينانس " في عام 2025.

واعتبروا من جانبهم، المسؤولون في مجال إنفاذ القانون، تحتل " بينانس "، في وقت الحاضر، تدفقات مالية عبر حسابات العديد من كيانات إيرانية مرتبطة بالنظام، وقد رصدت العديد من المعاملات في شهر مايو/أيار الماضي. ووفقًا لقائمة لأجهزة المسؤولين الأجانب في مجال إنفاذ القانون، فإن هذه الحسابات شهدت معاملات تقدر قيمتها بعشرات المليارات من الدولارات، وقد وعدت الأموالrouting لجهات مثل الحرس الثوري الإيراني، حيث تسببت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في 28 فبراير/شباط الماضي والتي سبقت إلى ذلك.

ووفقًا لتقارير داخلية من شركةplateu one، فإن ممول للنظام الإيراني والذي كان له صلة به قد أنشأ شبكة سرية لضمان بقاء تدفق الأموال إلى القوات العسكرية الإيرانية، وكانت منصة " بينانس " جزءًا منها أيضًا. دیدة والستريت جورنال ذكرت أنّ الشبكة، بمحور رجل الأعمال الإيراني باباك زنجاني (55 عاماً) التي يشتبه في قيادتها، نفذت معاملات بسعر 850 مليون دولار على مدار عامين وأدى استمرار أعمالها حتى ديسمبر/كانون الثاني 2025.

كما سبق أن ذكرت في تقرير سابق، فإن زنجاني الذي عاد إلى الواجهة بعد سنوات قضها بين السجن وحكم الإعدام، لعب دورًا رافدًا في جهود إيران في مقابل القيود الأمريكية من خلال شبكات مالية وسنابل عملات مشفرة





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