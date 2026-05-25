Trump, Pence, and Mattis Attend Ceremony for Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery; Iran Envoys Visit Qatar for Talks on Potential Deal with US

President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Secretary of Defense Mattis attended a ceremony for an unknown soldier at Arlington Cemetery. Meanwhile, Iranian envoys led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Qatar for talks on a potential deal with the US to end the war and restore stability in the region.

ترامب ونائبه جاي دي فانس ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث في مراسم وضع أكاليل الزهور على قبر الجندي المجهول في مقبرة أرلينغتون (رويترز)ترامب: المفاوضات مع إيران تسير جيداً وتحذير من التصعيد، وقاليباف وعراقجي بالدوحة لبحث هرمز واليورانيوم مع وساطات قطرية وباكستانية ودعم صيني أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، أن المفاوضات مع إيران «تسير بشكل جيد»، محذراً من أن «الفشل في إبرام اتفاق سيعني العودة إلى ساحة القتال، بشكل أكبر وأقوى من أي وقت مضى»، فيما وصل وفد إيراني رفيع برئاسة محمد باقر قاليباف رئيس البرلمان، ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي إلى الدوحة، أمس الاثنين، لإجراء مباحثات مع مسؤولين قطريين بشأن الاتفاق المحتمل مع الولايات المتحدة لإنهاء الحرب واستعادة الاستقرار في المنطقة.

وقال ترامب إن الاتفاق مع إيران سيكون إما اتفاقاً عظيماً وهادفاً أو لن ‌يكون هناك اتفاق ‌على الإطلاق. وأضاف «الصفقة المحتملة ستكون مغايرة لكارثة الاتفاق النووي في عهد أوباما». كما طلب من دول عدة التوقيع على الاتفاقات الإبراهيمية بعد الانتهاء من الملف الإيراني. وهونت واشنطن ‌وطهران من ‌آمال تحقيق ‌انفراجة وشيكة في الصراع الذي ‌بدأ قبل ثلاثة أشهر.

وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أمس، إنه إما أن تتوصل الولايات المتحدة إلى اتفاق جيد ‌مع إيران أو ستتعامل معها «بطريقة أخرى»، في إشارة إلى احتمال العودة إلى التصعيد العسكري. وأضاف روبيو، في تصريحات أوردتها وكالة «رويترز»، أن واشنطن ستمنح «الدبلوماسية كل فرصة ممكنة للنجاح قبل استكشاف البدائل»، معتبراً أن لدى واشنطن ما يعتقد أنه «مقترح قوي إلى حدّ كبير» على الطاولة، يتعلق بإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.

ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إيسنا» عن دبلوماسي إيراني رفيع قوله أمس، إن مسودة التفاهم الأولي المحتملة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة «لا تتضمن أي التزامات» من طهران بشأن «الملف النووي أو اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب». ووصل وفد إيراني رفيع، برئاسة كبير المفاوضين محمد باقر قاليباف، الذي أعيد انتخابه رئيساً للبرلمان، إلى الدوحة، أمس الاثنين، لإجراء محادثات بشأن اتفاق محتمل بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإنهاء الحرب.

ونقلت وكالة «إيسنا» الحكومية عن مصادر إيرانية أن محادثات الوفد مع المسؤولين القطريين في الدوحة تتركز أساساً على ملفي مضيق هرمز واليورانيوم الإيراني العالي التخصيب. وقال مسؤول مطلع للوكالة إن الزيارة تأتي في ضوء التحركات الدبلوماسية الأخيرة للمسؤولين القطريين تجاه طهران، بما في ذلك زيارة وفد قطري إلى إيران الأسبوع الماضي ولقائه عراقجي.

وبعد ساعات من وصول الوفد الإيراني، قال أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني، محمد باقر ذوالقدر، إن «التراجع لن يكون مطروحاً»، داعياً إلى منع أي «خطاب أو تحرك يهدد التماسك الداخلي». وقال وزير الخارجية القطرية إن نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية الشيخ محمد بن عبد الرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، أجرى، اتصالاً هاتفياً، مع وزير الخارجية العماني بدر البوسعيدي، ناقشا خلاله جهود الوساطة الباكستانية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

كما تناول الاتصال، تنسيق الجهود لدعم الوساطة الهادفة لخفض التصعيد، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة. وأعرب وزير الخارجية القطري، خلال الاتصال، عن «ضرورة تجاوب كافة الأطراف مع جهود الوساطة الجارية، بما يفتح المجال أمام معالجة جذور الأزمة عبر الوسائل السلمية والحوار، ويفضي للتوصل إلى اتفاق مستدام، يحول دون تجدد التصعيد».

ومن بكين، أشاد الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، أمس الاثنين، بالدور الذي تؤديه باكستان في الوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مشدداً على أهمية إنهاء الحرب التي تفرض مخاطر اقتصادية متعددة على ثاني أكبر اقتصاد في العالم، حسبما نقلت «بلومبيرغ». وخلال استقباله رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف في بكين، قال شي: «نُقدّر الدور البنّاء الذي قامت به باكستان. وأرغب في نقل تحياتي الحارة إلى الشعب الباكستاني عبر رئيس الوزراء شريف».

كما خصّ شي قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير بالإشادة، إذ لعب دوراً محورياً في محادثات السلام وكان حاضراً أيضاً في بكين. وقال الرئيس الصيني «أعلم أنك عدت للتو من إيران، وبذلت جهوداً إيجابية من أجل السلام الحالي». وفي تطور لاحق، أفاد التلفزيون الباكستاني بأن قائد الجيش الباكستاني التحق برئيس الوزراء إلى الصين، في إطار الجهود الباكستانية للوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران





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