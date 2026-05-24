Trump Links Sanctions Relief to Breakthrough in Iran Talks, Netanyahu Puts Red Lines on the Clock

The political atmosphere is tense as the world looks towards the moving Kashmir border between the United States and Iran, where negotiations are underway to reach an agreement or understanding to end the war. Sources close to the negotiations revealed that the parties have reached crucial stages in shaping an agreement aimed at ending the war and dismantling the military crisis in the region. The most significant shift came with the repeated statements of US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that the agreement has been 'negotiated on the bulk of it' and that the final details are being discussed. Trump expressed optimism, stating that 'the negotiations are being conducted in a systematic and positive manner, and I have been informed that neither side should rush into an agreement, as time is on our side.' At the same time, he emphasized that the full naval blockade on Iran will continue until a deal is reached and approved and signed. The tense atmosphere, which holds the breath regionally and internationally, is also reflected in the unusual statements of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who confirmed in New Delhi that the world may be on the brink of 'a big news' in the next few hours, indicating that the legal and political texts of the expected agreement have entered the final stage, despite the recognition of the existing ambiguities that still surround the nuclear file of Iran. Rubio said that the agreement would be a 'beginning of a process that will ultimately lead us to what the President (Trump) wants, which is a world that does not fear or worry about nuclear weapons from Iran.'

ترامب يربط رفع الحصار بالخواتيم.. ونتانياهو يضع خطوطه الحمراء دقات الساعة السياسية تتسارع في العالم، حيث تتجه الأنظار صوب المكوك الباكستاني المتحرك بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران على خط التوصل لاتفاق أو تفاهم على إنهاء الحرب، إذ كشفت مصادر دبلوماسية متطابقة، أمس، عن بلوغ الأطراف مراحل حاسمة على طريق صياغة اتفاق يهدف إلى إنهاء الحرب وتفكيك طوق الأزمات العسكرية في المنطقة.

التحول الأبرز جاء مع التصريحات المتتالية للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب ووزير خارجيته ماركو روبيو، إذ تحدث ترامب عن أن الاتفاق «جرى التفاوض على الجزء الأكبر منه»، مؤكداً أن التفاصيل النهائية «تُناقش حالياً». وبدا المناخ السياسي محكوماً بمعادلة «التفاؤل» التي يقودها ترامب؛ إذ أعلن بوضوح إنجاز قدر كبير من العمليات التفاوضية المعقدة التي ستفضي إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز بالكامل وتأمين خطوط إمدادات الطاقة العالمية التي تضررت بفعل التصعيد.

الاندفاع التفاؤلي ضبطه لترامب الذي كتب على منصته تروث سوشال «المفاوضات تجري في شكل منظم وبنّاء، وقد أبلغت من يمثلونني عدم التسرع في إبرام اتفاق، فالوقت في صالحنا». ورأى أنه «يجب على كلا الجانبين أن يأخذا وقتهما ويتوصلا إلى الحل الصحيح»، متمسّكاً في الوقت عينه بمواصلة الحصار البحري الأمريكي على إيران «في شكل كامل حتى يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق والمصادقة عليه وتوقيعه».

الحراك الذي يحبس الأنفاس إقليمياً ودولياً، تُرجم أيضاً في تصريحات لافتة وغير مسبوقة صدرت على لسان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، الذي أكد لصحفيين ومراقبين، في نيودلهي، أن العالم قد يكون على موعد مع «خبر سار» خلال الساعات القليلة المقبلة، في إشارة إلى أن الصياغات القانونية والسياسية للاتفاق المرتقب دخلت ربع الساعة الأخير، رغم الاعتراف الضمني بوجود تعقيدات ما زالت تكتنف الشق المتعلق بالملف النووي الإيراني. وقال روبيو إن التفاهم سيشكل بداية «لعملية من شأنها أن توصلنا في نهاية المطاف إلى ما يريده الرئيس (ترامب)، وهو عالم لا يخشى أو يقلق بعد اليوم من سلاح نووي إيراني»





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Iran Kashmir Negotiations Agreement Sanctions Military Crisis Nuclear File Yuranium Enrichment Israel Lebanon Defense Negotiations Agreement Sanctions Military Crisis Nuclear File Yuranium Enrichment Israel Lebanon Defense

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