Trump's Latest Comments Shaken Venezuela Exiles and Allies of the US

President Donald Trump has reignited the debate over Washington's influence in Latin America by referring to Venezuela as a potential 51st state, adding to a long history of talking about expanding the United States' territory to the north. The comments sparked outrage from the Venezuelan government and its allies, who see such suggestions as a threat to their sovereignty and the region's stability.

لم تعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بشأن ضم دول أخرى إلى الولايات المتحدة تُعامل على أنها مجرد تعليقات مثيرة للجدل أو أدوات لجذب الاهتمام الإعلامي، بل باتت تعكس توجهاً سياسياً يثير قلق خصوم واشنطن وحلفائها على حد سواء.

فالرجل الذي لطالما تبنّى خطاباً يقوم على فكرة «أمريكا الأقوى’ عاد مجدداً ليثير عاصفة سياسية جديدة، وهذه المرة عبر التلميح إلى أن فنزويلا قد تصبح ‘الولاية الأمريكية الـ51’، بعد سنوات من حديثه المتكرر عن رغبته في ضم كندا. وتأتي تصريحات ترامب الأخيرة في توقيت شديد الحساسية بالنسبة لفنزويلا، التي تعيش منذ سنوات واحدة من أعقد الأزمات السياسية والاقتصادية في أمريكا اللاتينية، إلى جانب التوتر المزمن في علاقتها مع واشنطن.

كما أن الحديث عن ‘الولاية 51’ هذه المرة لا ينفصل عن التطورات الدراماتيكية التي شهدتها البلاد مؤخراً، وعلى رأسها العملية العسكرية الأمريكية التي انتهت بإلقاء القبض على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو في يناير الماضي، في خطوة غير مسبوقة زادت من حدة الجدل حول حجم النفوذ الأمريكي داخل الدولة اللاتينية. وفي أحدث فصول هذا الجدل، نشر ترامب عبر حسابه على منصة ‘تروث سوشيال’ خريطة لفنزويلا تعلوها الراية الأمريكية، وكتب فوقها عبارة ‘الولاية 51’، في تكرار واضح لسيناريو سبق أن استخدمه مع كندا عندما نشر خرائط مشابهة تحمل العلم الأمريكي.

ولم يكن ذلك التصرف معزولاً عن سلسلة مواقف سابقة لمح فيها ترامب إلى أن فنزويلا قد تصبح جزءاً من الأمريكية، بل إنه ذهب إلى أبعد من ذلك حين كتب في إحدى المرات ما يفيد بأنه ‘رئيس فنزويلا’. كما أعاد ترامب إثارة الفكرة خلال مارس الماضي عندما هنأ منتخب فنزويلا للبيسبول على بلوغه المباراة النهائية، قبل أن يلمّح مجدداً إلى إمكانية انضمام البلاد إلى الولايات المتحدة باعتبارها ‘الولاية رقم 51’، الأمر الذي أثار موجة واسعة من الجدل والغضب داخل الأوساط السياسية الفنزويلية.

في المقابل، سارعت السلطات الفنزويلية إلى رفض هذه التصريحات بشكل قاطع. فخلال وجودها في لاهاي، أكدت الرئيسة الفنزويلية بالإنابة ديلسي رودريغيز أن بلادها ‘لم يسعَ قط’ لأن تصبح ولاية أمريكية، معتبرة أن ما يميز الفنزويليين هو تمسكهم بتاريخهم الاستقلالي ورموزهم الوطنية. وشددت رودريغيز على أن مسألة الانضمام إلى الولايات المتحدة ‘غير مطروحة إطلاقاً’، في رسالة مباشرة حملت رفضاً واضحاً لخطاب ترامب المتكرر.

ويبدو أن الجدل حول ‘الولاية 51’ لم يعد مجرد مادة للسخرية أو التراشق السياسي، بل تحوّل إلى عنوان لصراع أوسع للكشف عن النفوذ والسيادة وحدود القوة الأمريكية في القارة اللاتينية، خاصة في ظل خطاب متصاعد يعيد إلى الأذهان فترات تاريخية كانت فيها واشنطن تتعامل مع أمريكا اللاتينية باعتبارها ساحتها الخلفية





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