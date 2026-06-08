Trump halts Iran-Israel escalation, Netanyahu vows to continue military campaign against Hezbollah

President Trump's efforts to curb the escalation between Israel and Iran have succeeded, with both sides announcing a halt to the exchange of attacks. Meanwhile, Netanyahu vows to continue the military campaign against Hezbollah, while the US vows to maintain the sanctions on Iran's ports until a final agreement is reached.

نجحت جهود الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب في كبح جماح التصعيد في المنطقة بين إسرائيل وإيران، حيث أعلن الطرفان، أمس، وقف تبادل الهجمات بينهما، في أول مواجهة مباشرة منذ التوصل إلى هدنة في 8 أبريل الماضي، فيما سجل مراقبون نجاحاً آخر للرئيس الأمريكي بتحييده ورقة لبنان عن المفاوضات الجارية مع إيران، خاصة بعد تصريحات رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، بأن الهدف النهائي في المحادثات «على وشك تحقيق».

وقال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتانياهو إن تبادل الهجمات توقف في المرحلة الراهنة، متوعداً طهران بضربات قوية في حال كررت مهاجمة بلاده. وجاء ذلك عقب إعلان النظام الإيراني وقف العمليات العسكرية. وشهد فجر أمس قصفاً إسرائيلياً على أهداف عسكرية للنظام الإيراني في طهران ومدن أخرى، رداً على هجوم صاروخي إيراني على إسرائيل، استهدف خلط الأوراق، ومحاولة إقحام لبنان في المفاوضات. وتزامن ذلك مع ضغط أمريكي، تجسد بمكالمتين هاتفيتين بين ترامب ونتانياهو، للحيلولة دون انهيار الهدنة، والحفاظ على مسار التفاوض.

وقال ترامب للقناة 12 الإسرائيلية إن الإيرانيين تواصلوا معه وقالوا إنهم «لن يشنوا هجمات على إسرائيل بعد الآن»، كما طلبوا منه «الضغط على إسرائيل للتوقف عن الهجوم». وتأتي تصريحات ترامب في وقت أكد فيه أن الحصار الذي تفرضه الولايات المتحدة على الموانئ الإيرانية سيبقى قائماً «بكامل قوته وفاعليته» إلى حين التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي مع إيران.

وأوضح في منشور عبر «تروث سوشيال» أن واشنطن ستواصل المسار التفاوضي مع طهران عبر الوسطاء، معرباً عن تفاؤله بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام خلال الفترة المقبلة، ومؤكداً أن المفاوضات تشهد تقدماً سريعاً. في الأثناء تعهّد وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس بمواصلة الحملة العسكرية ضد ميليشيا حزب الله، مضيفاً أنه سيضرب ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية رداً على كل هجوم على شمال إسرائيل





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