Trumps attacker had history of violence and seemed obsessed with the U.S. White House

The attacker in Washington D.C. who shot up a checkpoint and led to his death by the Secret Service and injuries to a civilian, had a long history of violence and was reported to have been obsessed with the White House.

ترامب: مطلق النار قرب البيت الأبيض له تاريخ عنف ومهووس بالمقر. كما أعلنت السلطات وفاة المشتبه به وتم إصابة أحد المارة وأصيب ترامب بغرامات بالعيون.

لاحقاً كتبت وكالة أنباء رويترز أن المشتبه به هو ناصر بست (21 عاماً) من ولاية ماريلاند. بعدها تحدثت وسائل إعلام بأن ترامب بخير. لاحقاً تعرض لعدوان قسمّ السلاح قرب البيت الأبيض بولاية بنسلفانيا ولكنه لم يسفر عن أي إصابات بالغة. لاحقاً أُلقي القبض على مسلح آخر في ملعب غولف في ويست بالم بيتش حيث كان ترامب يمارس هذه الرياضة.

تقارير عن القصف على محطة تكدّم نفط في كييف بين موسكو وكييف أيضاً





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Trumps Attacker Violence History Obsessed White House

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