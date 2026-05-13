Trumps Comments on Iran-US Deal Sway Political Lines Ahead of Election

President Trump comments on Iran-US talks and economic pressures when asked about his stance on preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, while foreign policy experts debate whether or not to balance the national security interests against economic concerns of American people.

13 مايو 2026 قال الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، أمس، إن الصعوبات المالية التي تواجه الأميركيون لا تشكل عاملا مؤثرا في عملية اتخاذ القرارات خلال ‌سعيه للتفاوض من أجل إنهاء الصراع مع إيران، مشيرا إلى أن منع طهران من الحصول على سلاح نووي هو الأولوية القصوى بالنسبة له.

ردا على سؤال أحد الصحافيين عن مدى تأثير الأوضاع المالية للأميركيين في دفعه للتوصل إلى اتفاق، قال ترامب "ولا حتى قليلا". وقال ترامب قبل مغادرته البيت الأبيض متجها إلى الصين "الشيء الوحيد المهم، عندما أتحدث عن إيران، هو ألا يحصلوا على سلاح نووي... أنا لا أفكر في الوضع المالي للأميركيين. أنا لا أفكر في أي شخص.

أفكر في شيء واحد: لا يمكننا السماح لإيران بالحصول على سلاح نووي. هذا كل شيء. هذا هو الشيء الوحيد الذي يحفزني". ومن المرجح أن تثير تصريحات ترامب انتقادات من المعارضين الذين يجادلون بأن الإدارة يجب أن توازن بين الأهداف الجيوسياسية والتأثير الاقتصادي على الأميركيين، خاصة وأن مخاوف تكاليف المعيشة لا تزال قضية رئيسية بالنسبة للناخبين قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي للكونجرس في نوفمبر.

وعندما طُلب من مدير الاتصالات بالبيت الأبيض ستيفن تشيونج الإدلاء بتوضيح بشأن تعليقات الرئيس، قال إن "المسؤولية النهائية لترامب هي سلامة وأمن الأميركيين. لا يمكن أن تمتلك إيران سلاحا نويا، وإذا لم يتم اتخاذ إجراء، فستحصل عليه، مما يهدد جميع الأميركيين"





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