Trumps says US will end war with Iran quickly, warns against nuclear weapons

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will end the war with Iran quickly and warned against the development of nuclear weapons by Iran. He also mentioned that the US and Iran have made progress in their talks, but there is still a long way to go.

أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب الثلاثاء لمشرعي البيت الأبيض أن الولايات المتحدة ستنهي الحرب بسرعة كبيرة مع إيران. وشدد ترامب على أن إيران لن تمتلك سلاح نووي.

ونقل موقع أكسيوس عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن ترامب منح إيران بضعة أيام فقط لتحقيق اختراق دبلوماسي، قد تكون يومين أو ثلاثة، وربما حتى نهاية الأسبوع. من جانبه، قال جي دي فانس نائب الرئيس الأميركي الثلاثاء إن الولايات المتحدة وإيران أحرزتا تقدما كبيرا في محادثاتهما، وإن كلا الطرفين لا يرغبان في استئناف الحملة العسكرية. وأضاف فانس قائلا في مؤتمر صحفي بالبيت الأبيض: نعتقد أننا أحرزنا تقدما كبيرا. ونعتقد أن الإيرانيين يرغبون في التوصل إلى اتفاق.

وأوضح فانس أنه تحدث للتو مع الرئيس ترامب، الذي أكد أن القضية الأساسية بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة هي منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي. وشدد فانس قائلا: نريد إبقاء عدد الدول التي تمتلك أسلحة نووية محدودة، ولهذا السبب لا يمكن لإيران امتلاك سلاح نووي. وأعتبر فانس أن المواقف الإيرانية متضاربة، والقيادة السياسية في طهران تعاني من الانقسام. وأكد فانس أنه على إيران التفاوض مع واشنطن بنية حسنة.

أعتقد أن إيران ترغب في إبرام اتفاق لكننا لن نعرف ذلك حتى نوقعه. والاثنين أعلن ترامب أنه قرر تأجيل الهجوم الذي كان من المقرر شنه على إيران الثلاثاء، بعد اتصالات مع دولة الإمارات والسعودية وقطر





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Donald Trump War Nuclear Weapons Progress In Talks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

تراجع الأسهم الأوروبية بفعل ارتفاع النفط وبيع السندات ومخاوف التضخم مع تعثر اتفاق واشنطن وطهرانStocks in Europe plunged Monday, with the Stoxx 600 European index dropping by 0.7% and other major indices also declining, driven by oil price hikes, bond selling, and inflation concerns amid the stalemate in negotiations between the US and Iran over the Iranian nuclear issue. The war between the US and Iran in the region also dragged on, leading to oil price increases and economic uncertainty.

Read more »

Arsenal manager Arteta overjoyed at historic Premier League title win, calls on Man City to struggle against BurnleyArsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his joy and hope for Manchester City's struggles against Burnley, aiming to end their 22-year title drought.

Read more »

Office of the US Secretary of the Treasury: Encourage Allies to Stiffen Iran Finance Sanctions, Remove Names from Terrorist Financing DesignationsUS Treasury Secretary NAME on Tuesday appealed to allies to take stronger actions against Iran's financing networks, stating that the US Treasury would remove outdated names from the terrorist financing blacklist, making it easier for financial institutions to combat the most complex Iran-linked financing schemes. Following a meeting of finance ministers and officials from the G7 in Paris, he affirmed the need for G7 members to 'stand united' in countering Iran, highlighting the need for increased cooperation between the US and European allies in imposing sanctions, such as identifying support networks, closing fraudulent and fake companies, halting Iranian bank branches, and dismantling untraceable Iranian shadow banking networks.

Read more »

Israel Prepares for Possible US Military Strike on Iran Amid Trump's Surprise AnnouncementThe Israeli military has raised its alert level in anticipation of a potential US military strike on Iran, despite the recent postponement of the planned attack. The Israeli Air Force and the US Air Force have jointly completed a comprehensive assessment of the latest round of combat to identify lessons and develop new operational capabilities in preparation for future conflicts. Politically, Israel is reluctant to engage in a long-term war of attrition and prefers to impose a crippling economic blockade on Iran to force it to the negotiating table with better terms. However, this approach faces challenges due to the time required for economic sanctions to take effect and the uncertainty surrounding the US administration's ability to sustain long-term plans amidst internal political pressures in Washington.

Read more »

American decision to delay military action against Iran and possibility of a broader strikeThe news discusses the recent developments and statements between the US and Iran, including the potential for a broader military action and the conflicting opinions on the situation.

Read more »

Gold Prices Decline as US-Iran Tensions Ease, Dollar Strength PersistsGold prices fell slightly today as optimism over a potential peace agreement between the US and Iran was outweighed by rising yields on US Treasury bonds and the strengthening of the US dollar. Spot gold prices fell 0.3% to $4,467.59 per ounce by 2:33 PM GMT. Gold futures for June delivery fell 0.9% to $4,471.10 per ounce. Tim Wheeler, chief market analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said, ‘Gold is losing some of its shine as yields rise, and the dollar is strengthening due to expectations of tighter monetary policy.’ The dollar is currently hovering around its highest level in six weeks, making US dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Meanwhile, yields on US Treasury bonds for 10 years reached their highest level in over a year, making alternative investments like gold less attractive.

Read more »